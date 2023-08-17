Halloween decor swarms shelves in summer, and social media users sound off: 'Already?!'

If you've been shopping in recent weeks, you may have noticed stores swapping out backyard games and beach balls for black cats and broomsticks. Halloween merchandise appears to be creeping onto shelves earlier and earlier each calendar year, prompting social media users to share feelings.

"It’s …. It’s not even July!" a TikTok user commented on a June 23 video showing Halloween decor at a Joann fabric and craft store, posted by the account @alwaysspookyseason.

"Wow! Already?!?!" another user wrote June 27.

The TikTok user behind the account Always Spooky Season is a Halloween lover who uploads videos about her in-store decor finds year round.

WOMAN REPORTEDLY CALLS FOR HALLOWEEN DECORATION BAN BECAUSE 'KEEP OUT' BATHROOM SIGN CONFUSED HER

Rachel, who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons, told Fox News Digital she can’t wait to see the new Halloween collections stores come out with every year.

'QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN' CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY EVERY DAY: 'BE ANYTHING YOU LIKE'

She said she typically buys her Halloween decorations from big-box stores like HomeGoods, At Home, Michael’s, Joann Fabrics, Target, Walmart, Big Lots and Dollar Tree, from July to October.

"There are a lot of small businesses who make and sell Halloween stuff year round," Rachel wrote in an email.

While Rachel and her followers thoroughly enjoy seeing Halloween products outside the month of October, she understands why people who aren’t fans might feel disappointed when they see the early releases.

"I think people probably feel like they are running out of time to enjoy summer," she wrote.

MOM'S HALLOWEEN MAKEUP SKILLS TRANSFORM DAUGHTERS INTO ICONIC CHARACTERS ALL MONTH

Customers might feel "rushed" when they see fall or Halloween items released early, and that feeling can seem "overwhelming," Rachel continued.

"I don’t think this is specific to Halloween. Stores are usually a season ahead," Rachel wrote. "We will start to see Christmas decor in September and spring and summer stuff when it’s still snowing in a lot of the country."

Stephanie Samar, a New York-based clinical psychologist who specializes in mood and anxiety disorders in children, said that while there’s "no inherent problem" with the early release of Halloween decor, as a society, looking too far ahead into the future can induce anxiety for some.

"Anxiety brings us to the future, but it brings us to a future that’s scary," Samar said. "We think we messed up because we [feel] we did not prepare in some way. We are going to be fine, but that’s not what our thoughts are telling us when we’re feeling stressed out or anxious about something."

EATING PUMPKIN MAY HELP YOU LOOK YOUNGER AND LOSE WEIGHT, EXPERTS SAY

Samar pointed out how the arrival of Halloween decor, candy and costumes may cause people to feel as though they’ve already "missed the boat" and they’re unprepared in some way.

"In reality, if we don’t have a Halloween costume and we throw something together, it’s probably going to be OK," she said. "That’s not how we think, though. … Seeing the costumes around you [could have you] feeling like you’re behind."

And while some may argue it's "too early" to talk tricks and treats, others appear thrilled to think about the Halloween.

"my wallet is not ready for spooky season," one person wrote.

"Take my money," another user commented.

"Living for summerween," one user commented on the @flashesofstyle June 26 TikTok video, showing Target's fall finds.

HALLOWEEN OUTRAGE: PARENTS SPEAK UP AFTER PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL DISTRICT CANCELS KIDS' OUTDOOR COSTUME PARADES

Bonnie Barton, 34, a lifestyle content creator from Austin, Texas, dived right into sharing fall-themed home decor, recipes, crafts and fashion on her social media accounts — Flashes of Style.

"I love that [fall] is like a time to be whimsical, especially with Halloween," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s a time when you can embrace your inner child and all the coziest vibes."

Barton noticed her local Target started stocking fall and Halloween decor in June, and she believes fall releases have been coming out earlier and earlier each year.

She said the warm and rusty colors often associated with fall have become "a huge trend" in home decor and fashion.

The early release of fall and Halloween decorations throughout the country has made Barton "excited and happy" about the fall season to come, but it does make her feel overwhelmed because it reminds her of all the fall content she has to produce.

HALLOWEEN HORROR MOVIE HOMES AND THE STORIES BEHIND THEM

"I don't want to get behind," she said. "I want to keep up with the excitement."

For people who don’t like seeing fall or Halloween decorations during summer, Barton thinks some people want to enjoy the seasons as they come instead of preparing months in advance.

"I feel like that’s fine if that’s their view. They don’t have to participate if that’s the case," Barton said. "I don’t think everyone needs to be like me."

HALLOWEEN QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT THE SPOOKY HOLIDAY?

If seeing holiday decorations for sale at your local retailer induces stress, read tips from Dr. Samar about how you could cope.

Adopt a 'one thing at a time' mentality

"Is this a right now problem or a future problem?" Samar suggested people ask themselves. "Is choosing a Halloween costume [important] or is it making sure I have enough supplies for the start of school?"

Samar suggests trying to bring your jind back to what's happening "right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

What's your evidence?

Check the facts, Samar said. Ask yourself, "Do I have evidence that I won't be prepared for the future? Was I ever not prepared for Halloween [or another moment]? Analyze your facts before worrying."

Have moments of mindfulness

Come back to the present, she suggested.

"With anxiety, we can't prove something is going to happen, but we also can't control it won't. [By staying present], it’ll help you let go of trying to control what will or won't happen."

Samar advised pinpointing a worry or anxiety versus "factual thoughts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you're really struggling with stress and anxiety," she added, "I would recommend speaking with a therapist. They can go through and challenge what are helpful thoughts."