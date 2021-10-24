'Queen of Halloween' celebrates the holiday every day: 'Be anything you like'

Have you ever wished you could celebrate Halloween every day?

Michelle Carlbert has, and she’s actually made her childhood dream come true with elaborate costumes or themed attire, spooky décor, music and more.

Carlbert, 50, started gathering Halloween collectibles at the age of 14, and she’s kept her hobby going for more than three decades, according to South West News Service.

"I love Halloween because it makes me happy and because it reminds me of all the wonderful times I had celebrating Halloween as a child," Carlbert told Fox News. "That's how my love of Halloween began, but it's become so much more than just those early memories for me. Over the years, I've created even more fun and amazing times wrapped around the holiday."

Carlbert celebrates the spooky holiday all year round with her favorite Halloween decorations and multimedia content.

From festive jack-o'-lanterns, lit-up spiderwebs and Halloween-themed Christmas trees to watching or listening to classic Halloween movies and soundtracks, like "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus" and "Friday the 13th," Carlbert simply can’t get enough.

Family members and friends of Carlbert have reportedly called her the "Queen of Halloween," which is a nickname she’s fully embraced with her Queen of Halloween 355 blog, Facebook page and Instagram.

Across her platforms, Carlbert shares life updates in addition to Halloween inspiration photos that range from home décor, recipes and activities, all of which are enjoyed by her 17,900-plus followers.

"My favorite thing about Halloween is hard to say, there are so many things I enjoy about it," Carlbert told Fox News. "I enjoy the fact that you can make it to be anything you like. If you want to be scared and scare other people, you can do that. If you want to be cute and sweet, you can do that. Halloween has no restraints, allowing a person to dress up and be anyone they like and decorate any way they like."

Carlbert recently moved to Kansas City, Missouri, from Miami, her hometown. Although she hadn’t experienced all four seasons during her time in South Florida, fall has always held a special place in Carlbert’s heart, which can be seen from the rust-colored leaves she likes to decorate her home with.

"This is the first time I'm living in a location that actually gets fall weather," Carlbert said.

Carlbert is planning to explore her new city now that she’s almost done writing a Halloween book, which she said is set to publish in the last week of October. The book is about how everyone can celebrate Halloween every day.

"My plans are to start exploring what my new hometown of Kansas City has to offer in the way of Halloween celebrations. I'm going to try and visit a pumpkin patch and probably some scare parks," Carlbert said. "As for Halloween night, I may go out to see what the local neighborhoods are up to as I'm currently in an apartment and likely won't get any trick-or-treaters. Once I have a house again, I'll go back to decorating it and passing out candy on Halloween night, which I love to do."