Halloween horror movie homes and the stories behind them

Don’t go trick or treating at these houses this Halloween.

When it comes to horror movies, many locations are just as famous as the characters. Whether a movie features a haunted house or is set in a creepy location, many of these famously scary homes are still standing today.

The Amityville Horror

In 1974, 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed his parents and his siblings while they slept in their beds. One year later, a new family, the Lutz's, purchased the DeFeo home which has been known as "The Amityville Horror" house. After moving into the Long Island, New York, dwelling the family reportedly experienced supernatural phenomena and were driven from the home. The actual house still stands and has become a bit of a tourist attraction and was depicted in multiple "Amityville Horror" films based on the original, "true" story.

The Conjuring

Similar to "The Amityville Horror," the movie "The Conjuring" claims to be based on a true story. Also, just like the Amityville house, the Rhode Island residence was investigated by real-life ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren.

While the house and its story were relatively unknown before the film, it has since gained notoriety. The house was recently put up for sale by its owners, who only purchased the property back in 2019. Ghostly occurrences still reportedly occur in the house, although that hasn’t stopped the owners from booking overnight guests looking for a scary experience.

Scream

Fortunately, "Scream" was not based on a true story. Scenes from the movie were filmed in a real house in northern California, however. It was recently announced that the property would be available for bookings on Airbnb and would feature appearances from the Ghostface killer (or, an actor wearing the iconic mask).

Hocus Pocus

Salem, Mass., is a popular tourist destination around Halloween thanks to the area’s tragic history involving witch trials. Many tourists apparently enjoy stopping by a private residence that was used in the film "Hocus Pocus." The house still has the same exterior that had in the movie and along with its location at the end of a street, it’s an easy location for fans to spot.

Ghostbusters

There are plenty of firehouses in New York City, but there’s only one that also famous for fighting ghosts. The Hook & Ladder Company 8 firehouse was used for exterior shots in "Ghostbusters." The firehouse still stands today and, while it’s a fully operational fire station for the FDNY, it has openly embraced its place in film history.

It has become a popular spot for fans to visit and take photos. Due to its locations, many of the firefighters stationed at the house were some of the first responders to the scene of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Rosemary’s Baby

New York City has many iconic buildings that have housed famous occupants. The Dakota apartment is one such building, located on West 72nd St. near Central Park. While Judy Garland and John Lennon both lived there, the building was also the setting for the pregnancy-themed horror film "Rosemary’s Baby," starring Mia Farrow.

Beetlejuice

Sadly, the iconic house from Beetlejuice was just a facade built for the film. In fact, the entire town of Winter River, Conn., was created just for the movie, with interior shots being filmed on sound stages in California.

Alien

Ridley Scott’s classic "Alien" has often been called a haunted house movie in space. It may come as a surprise, however, that the film’s setting was not actually a real spaceship. Instead, the dimly lit corridors of The Nostromo were just sets built at a studio near London.