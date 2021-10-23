Expand / Collapse search
The Halloween candy that debuted the decade you were born

From M&Ms in 1941 to Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans in 2000

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Candy is an essential part of Halloween, but it hasn’t always been that way.  

In fact, when American children first started trick-or-treating in the 1930s and 1940s, kids received "everything from homemade cookies and pieces of cake to fruit, nuts, coins and toys," according to History.com.

Candy became an essential part of trick-or-treating in the 1970s. (iStock)

People starting adding candy to their trick-or-treat traditions in the 1950s as candy companies marketed products for Halloween and by the 1970s, candy became the "only acceptable thing to hand out," because parents were worried about homemade treats, according to the website. 

As we approach Halloween and trick-or-treating, check out which candy was released the decade you were born. 

1940s

Mars released M&Ms in 1941 and Bazooka bubble gum was introduced in 1947. Hershey created Almond Joys in 1948 and the company that made Smarties first opened in 1949.  

M&amp;Ms were first released in 1941 by candy company Mars. (iStock)

1950s

Hot Tamales, the popular cinnamon-flavored candies, were introduced in 1950 and Pixy Stix were first sold in 1952.

1960s

Starburst – which was originally called Opal Fruits – was released in the U.K. in 1960 and came to the U.S. in 1967, according to Delish. Haribo Goldbears were also released in 1960 and in 1962, Lemonheads were released. 

1970s

Skittles were first produced in the U.K. in 1974. Though a similar form of ‘Carbonated Candy’ was invented in 1956, Pop Rocks weren’t invented and released as they are today the ‘70s. Reese’s Pieces were also invented and released in the same decade.

Though a form of ‘Carbonated Candy’ was invented in 1956, Pop Rocks weren’t released until the ‘70s. (iStock)

1980s

Nerds were invented in 1983 and Sour Patch Kids were introduced in 1985. 

Reese’s Pieces were invented and released in the 1970s by Hershey. (iStock)

1990s

In the 1990s, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bars first hit store shelves in 1994.

2000s

Candy company Goelitz – which became Jelly Belly Candy Company in 2001 – released Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans in 2000, inspired by the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.