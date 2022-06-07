Summer fun in the yard: Try these 14 outdoor games for the whole family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boost your outdoor joy with these amazing games for both adults and kids alike.

From giant block-stacking to bocce ball, there's something for the whole family this summer.

These interesting and fun choices for the whole family don't require getting in the car for any long drives!

There are 14 choices here, so you're bound to find something that appeals to your family and friends. Check 'em out.

Lucy’s Market Sunnylife Lucite Cornhole, $125

How neat is the bright yellow Lucite cornhole game? Made from acrylic, this buy includes one game board and eight bean bags.

One note: Keep it out of direct sunlight. You’ll also want to clean it from time to time with a soft, dry cloth. lucymarket.com.

Disco Country Club Happy Hour Pickleball Set, $135

In case you haven’t heard, pickleball is sweeping the nation. This starter set comes with two paddles, a case and a set of three balls.

The game is basically a hybrid of tennis, ping pong and badminton, and two to four people can play at a time.

Pickleball uses about a quarter of the real estate of a tennis court, so it's easy to play in tighter spaces.

It’s typically played on a court, but for informal backyard play, hit the ball back and forth in your yard or use tape and a portable net to create your own private family court! Pickleball uses about a quarter of the real estate of a tennis court, so it's easy to play in tighter spaces. Use code NewMember15 to save 15% off the list price. discocountryclub.com.

uncommon goods Personalized Giant Tumble Tower, $175

This two-foot tall oversized block-stacking set is customizable with the name and dates of your choice (perfect anniversary or wedding gift!).

The handcrafted game is made by Kasey and Justin Pearson in Greensboro, N.C. The game comes with a sturdy carrying sack, so you can take it with you whenever a backyard party calls. uncommongoods.com.

Kan Jam Officially Licensed Team Set, $59.99

Competition is about to get fierce with this easy-to-learn lawn game that involves throwing and deflecting flying discs across the yard (or bring this to the beach or park).

Choose from NFL, MLB and Collegiate official sets to show your pride for the home team at your next barbecue or backyard gathering.

It's proudly made in the USA. There's also the Kan Jam Illuminate, a colorful, glowing version for nighttime play. kanjam.com.

Bespoke Post Mount Elakai Cornhole Bags, Set of 4 (Elakai Outdoor), $50

Already got the cornhole set but looking to enhance your game?

These finely crafted cornhole bags feature both a woven and suede side, the latter of which gives you stellar grip. Buy two sets in different colors. bespokepost.com.

uncommon goods Personalized Four-Across Lawn Game, $250

Another fun offering from Kasey and Justin Pearson from uncommon goods, this is a larger-than-life version of four-across.

It can be personalized with the name or phrase of your choice. uncommongoods.com.

Bespoke Post Horseshoe Game Set (Elakai Outdoor), $150

This is an attractive set of blue and red horseshoes and a carrying case to up the horseshoe ante — and it's made in the USA.

Each horseshoe weighs 2 pounds, 8.5 ounces, meeting the standards of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association (yep, it exists). bespokepost.com.

Giant Mountain Blocks [Elakai Outdoor], $130

If you’re looking for another great block tower option, this solid mahogany rendition is a winner. It’s higher than three feet tall when stacked up and a carrying bag is included.

For a fun riff on the original game, try to complete the puzzle embossed on the blocks’ surface.bespokepost.com.

Lucy’s Market Tiki Toss, $45

Billed as "the original hook and ring game," this game offers a chance to jump for joy every time a round is played.

Best of all, it takes only a few minutes to set up. It can be mounted outdoors or used indoors for year-round play. lucymarket.com.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Instant Fun Sports Itzabadminton, $49.99

Pop-up badminton? Sure! This game is self-contained, easy to set up (about one or two minutes) and easy to store. T

ake it to the beach, or use it indoors in the off-season. bjs.com.

Pool Punisher, $99

This inflatable pool toy is made from durable vinyl — and the water cannon is perfect for summer days at the pool. Or, take it with you for a day at the lake.

It’s safe to say this nifty water accessory will be a hit for both kids and kids at heart. poolpunisher.com.

BJ’S Wholesale Club Lighted Bocce, $39.99

How fun is it to play an illuminated game of bocce ball? This backyard classic with light-up colors comes with a carrying case.

Bring the game to your next tailgating function, camping adventure or beach trip.

Etsy DJRVdotCOM Giant Chess Set, from $149

Garden chess is a pleasure. DJRV.com (also available on Etsy and eBay) creates three different sizes of giant outdoor-rated classic chess sets and accompanying roll-up vinyl mat. Roll yours out for your next backyard shindig and enjoy the age-old game.

Their products are made in Palm Bay, Florida, using 33 printing processes. The company sources over 90% of its raw plastic and non-plastic components from U.S. manufacturers. etsy.com.

BJ’s Wholesale Aerobie 3 Ring Combo, $14.99

You’ll definitely want to have this assortment of flying discs on hand for warm weather thrills. Each ring in the trio has its own flight pattern and will provide hours of backyard smiles throughout the summer.

One orbiter even comes back to you after you throw it. bjs.com.