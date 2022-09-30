Halloween by the numbers: Fun facts about the spooky day

Halloween 2022 is less than one month away.

While many will celebrate the day throughout the month of October with costumes, candy and pumpkin carving, some may not know about the origins of Halloween or how much money is put down to get into the spooky spirit.

Here are 10 number-based facts about Halloween.

2,000 years – Modern-day Halloween can be traced back 2,000 years to an ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which took place in England and Ireland on Nov. 1 during the eighth century, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The pagan tradition evolved over time and was later named All Saints Day. The day before All Saints Day was called All Hallows Eve, which eventually became known as Halloween.

3 – Halloween is a "very popular" celebration in the three countries of U.S., U.K. and Canada, according to World Population Review – an online demographic data company.

73.1M – About 73.1 million American children under age 18 celebrated Halloween in 2020, according to an estimate published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

$10.1B – Halloween spending in the U.S. could reach "an all-time high of $10.14 billion" in 2022, according to a projection published by the National Retail Federation.

600M – Every Halloween season, Americans purchase around 600 million pounds of candy, according to SnackHistory.com – an online candy and snack database.

1, 2 and 3 – The top three Halloween treats that are beloved by Americans are chocolate, candy corn and gummy candy, according to the National Confectioners Association.

$102.74 – On average, Halloween-celebrating Americans will spend $102.74 on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards, according to the National Retail Federation.

31% – Nearly a third of parents (31%) in the U.S. think children who are ages 13 or 14 are old enough to do Halloween trick-or-treating alone, according to a WalletHub survey.

2,350 pounds – The world’s heaviest jack o’lantern weighed 2,350 pounds and was confirmed by Guinness World Records at the 47th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which was held in Half Moon Bay, California, on 12 Oct. 12, 2020. Minnesota pumpkin farmer Travis Gienger grew the giant fruit and his friend, Mike Rudolph, carved the jack o’lantern’s tiger design.

13 and 23 – Halloween is reportedly "celebrated alongside traditional holidays" in 13 countries, including, Colombia, Germany and China, and Halloween is reportedly "gaining in popularity in 23 countries, including Australia, Japan and Sweden, according to World Population Review.