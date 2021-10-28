Mom's Halloween makeup skills transform daughters into iconic characters all month

While the pandemic has made Halloween festivities uncertain for the second year in a row, the Scrivener family has found a fun and creative way to celebrate at home.

Michelle Scrivner, who is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist, began doing Halloween makeovers on her daughters last year as a way to keep them occupied and safe during the fall COVID-19 spike.

"My husband's asthmatic, so we were just worried about him and the kids. So, they didn't go trick or treating," Scrivner told Fox News. "But, we made a big deal out of everything. We decided to make it really big and do 31 days of costumes and it went over really well. We had a really great response from everyone."

'QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN' CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY EVERY DAY: 'BE ANYTHING YOU LIKE'

Scrivner documented the family’s Halloween fun on her Instagram account – Blow Dry Dreams – and brought back the ambitious costume challenge this year for her daughters Lily, 12, and Ellie, 7.

The two preteens have donned an assortment of elaborate costumes for their family’s "Quarantine-O-Ween," including Rob Zombie, Cruella de Vil, Dolly Parton, Greta Gremlin and Morticia Addams.

Even Scrivner joined in on the month-long celebration with a "mommy and me" Maleficent look.

HALLOWEEN FACE PAINT TIPS TO HELP PROTECT YOUR CHILD’S SENSITIVE SKIN

Each makeover is done in under 90 minutes – hair and makeup included, Scrivner said.

"I definitely try to keep it under like an hour per service," Scrivner told Fox. "They're still young, they're wiggly. I don't want them to sit for two-plus hours through this, but they’re still having fun and are for it. We usually watch a movie or talk through it."

Scrivner said she planned ahead for this year’s Halloween costumes in June. Most of the materials she uses like body paint and wigs are easily accessible due to her profession, but Scrivner said she’s made a few trips to her local craft store for inexpensive fabrics and props.

5 HALLOWEEN PET COSTUME IDEAS THAT ARE QUICK AND EASY TO PUT TOGETHER

"I try to keep it sustainable on my end and just use things around the house," Scrivner explained. "I always tell people we're just having fun with it. This is by no means supposed to come off as exact. It's just fun."

The Scrivners’ Quarantine-O-Ween has helped the family branch out and inspired others in their new hometown, Minneapolis. They moved to the Minnesota city from Chicago at the start of the pandemic, Scrivner said.

The mother of two has completed a few Halloween services at the salon she works at, which have ranged from vampire or zombie looks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've only had a handful of people because I'm still completely new to the area," Scrivner said. "Luckily I belong to a really great salon that really is just excited about the things I do and encourages me."

On a personal level, Scrivner said her family’s Quarantine-O-Ween festivities have spread joy and attracted social media pen pals.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"It's just been a really great experience," Scrivner said. "It’s also been really nice to kind of keep in touch with people, family and have something to share with each other."