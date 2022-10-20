Grandma goes viral for her lovingly honest ranking of her 10 grandchildren

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

NANNY PLAYS FAVORITES - New Jersey-based grandmother Mary LaMorte, also known as Nanny, went viral on TikTok after "ranking" her 10 grandkids by using a magnetic board that's hung up on a wall in her home. Continue reading…

FLIGHT NIGHTMARES - People are reacting to today's tough truths about air travel and its headaches, which may include overstuffed baggage bins, rude passengers and not enough space. Continue reading…

COYOTE UGLY - A dog walker in Massachusetts recently called police for help after becoming surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Here's how to keep pets and kids safe. Continue reading…

PICKLEBALL FUN - On Oct. 20, "Fox & Friends" hosts learned to play pickleball – a paddle sport taking over as people all over the country rave about its revival. Continue reading…

RELATIONSHIP CHALLENGE - The rise of materialism may be cheapening the value of relationships and creating long-term problems for individuals and society. Here's what experts have to say. Continue reading…

GRANDPA NAMES FOR GIRLS? - Nameberry, one the world's largest baby names websites, releases a baby name forecast, which explains 10 baby name trends that'll likely become prevalent in 2023. Continue reading…

DIETARY TRIGGERS - Choose your cheese, wine and other foods wisely if you're experiencing headaches – and consider making changes, experts advise. Continue reading...

GIRL'S BEST FRIEND - Alison Appleby, 17, of Sherman, Texas, wins the Miss Dallas pageant while living with autism and epilepsy. She was crowed with her loyal service dog, Brady, right by her side. Continue reading...

SKIN CARE SECRETS - New York-based dermatologist Dr. Fayne Frey reveals the best ways to achieve a healthy, ageless complexion. Continue reading...

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Nolan, a two-year-old German shepherd-retriever mix, is currently available for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, after his transfer in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Oct. 20, 1977, three musicians from the iconic American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus three other people, were killed in a terrifying plane crash on the Louisiana-Mississippi border. Continue reading…

'JUST TOO MUCH' - Parents across America are reacting to news of Texas schools sending kids home with DNA kits, so that students' identification can be available in the event of crisis situations or emergencies. Continue reading…

TRICK-OR-TREAT - Instacart’s fun, annual Halloween report reveals the top candy purchases in all 50 U.S. states. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Halloween party food idea: A small but spooky charcuterie board featuring a skull wrapped in prosciutto as star of the show. Try the recipe…

