Pickleball fun on 'Fox & Friends': 'Learning curve' on the game is 'very, very quick'

Who needs tennis?

Pickleball is taking over — with people all over the country raving about the fun and newly popular sport.

Pickleball was originally created in 1965 by Seattle businessman Joel M. Pritchard after he and his friend couldn’t find the proper equipment for a last-minute game of badminton.

The sport today is played on a court about a third of the size of a standard tennis court — and has a similar concept.

It can be played both indoors or outdoors and has a slightly different net then tennis.

The sport is also played with a paddle. Players use plastic ball with holes.

Pickleball, which now has its own Major League organization, has been exploding in popularity.

"Pickleball continues its incredible rise, becoming the fastest-growing sport over the last two years, with participation seeing a 39.3% growth," the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported in February.

Major League Pickleball founder Steven Kuhn has said he wants to see the numbers grow to 40 million pickleball players by 2030.

Pickleball coach and instructor Nancy Ehrola of New Jersey joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to teach the hosts how to play the popular game.

"The learning curve on pickleball is very, very quick," she said.

"You can come out and take a beginners class in pickleball and be playing a game at the end of an hour, hour-and-a-half," she added.

After teaching "Fox & Friends" cohosts the rules, the hosts had a chance to play against one another.

Ainsley Earhardt looked to be the pro of the group — earning the most points in the short game.

The hosts learned more about the sport and even had a fun time doing it.

"I love this," said Steve Doocy.

Whether it’s played as a way to get some exercise or just as a fun time among friends, pickleball is apparently the next sport everyone needs to know.

Fox News Digital's Kerry Byrne contributed to this report.