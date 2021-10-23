How to make a spooky Halloween charcuterie board complete with prop skull

Take your Halloween party up a notch with this spooky charcuterie board.

"I was inspired to make a DIY Halloween charcuterie board on a budget to help others see how fun and creative you can get with the grazing trend," Michelle Madison of Michelle Madison Lifestyle tells Fox News.

"Hosting Halloween doesn't have to be expensive if you get creative," she says. "Most of my supplies were $1, which is great for your pockets or if you just want to experiment. It's something both kids and adults can do!"

Feel free to mix and match ingredients based on your personal preferences.

Get the full recipe — and get creative — below.

DIY Halloween Charcuterie Board

Serves 3-4

Prep Time 15 minutes

Ingredients | Supplies:

Serving Board/Tray

Prop skull

4 oz prosciutto, sliced

1 lb moon grapes

1 bag (8 oz) of cubed mild cheddar cheese

10 oz cracker-cut Swiss cheese

8 oz salami, sliced

2 oz bag of Brownie Brittle

10 oz bag of cut black licorice

1 box of entertainment crackers

2 oz almonds

8 oz spreadable smoked Gouda

1 bottle of purple food coloring

1 prop syringe

Instructions:

1. Clean and dry prop skull before placing it towards the center back on the desired serving tray.

2. Place prosciutto slices individually on the skull. Tear slices as needed to cover face of the skull. Keep the eyes uncovered (optional). Place crackers towards one side of the serving tray, making sure to separate them into a line. Place cheddar cubes on the opposite side of the serving tray. Place grapes towards the front of the serving tray in front of the skull. Place salami slices beside the skull, making sure to separate them in a line. Add cheese slices behind salami, making sure to separate and layer them.

3. Add almonds, brittle, licorice and/or any additional items of choice to open space on board. Adjust items as needed for attractive display.

4. In a bowl, combine spreadable smoked Gouda cheese and one drop of purple food coloring. Mix well until purple food coloring is evenly distributed. Dip the prop syringe in the bowl and pull the retractable backing until mixture fills the syringe.

5. Place in front of crackers on a serving tray and enjoy.

