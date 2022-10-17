10 baby name trends for 2023: report

Naming a baby could be a decision that may have a lifelong impact.

It’s a big reason why parents may turn to books and online resources to find a fitting baby girl or boy name for their upcoming bundle of joy.

Nameberry, one the world's largest baby names websites, has published a name forecast for 2023, which identified 10 trends that’ll likely become prevalent as new and seasoned parents welcome babies into their lives.

"We look at data on name popularity in the U.S. and around the world, along with internal data on which names people are searching the most," said Pamela Redmond, Nameberry co-creator and author. "This includes current data along with past data, so we can see statistically accurate trends."

Redmond, who’s based in New York City, has co-written the Nameberry book series that the website is based on.

"With our first book ‘Beyond Jennifer & Jason,’ published in 1988, we literally invented the idea of baby name trends," Redmond told Fox News Digital. "That was the first work ever to look at style in names – what's coming in, what's heading out, which categories will pop in the future."

Nameberry examines pop culture, celebrity culture, society and world events to determine each factor’s influence on baby name trends, according to Redmond.

Nameberry’s 2023 baby name predictions

Maximalist names

Nameberry says opulent names that have roots in mythology, legends, history and fantasy lore will likely see a rise in 2023 due to the popularity of shows like "Bridgerton," "The Witcher" and "The Sandman."

More ideas and baby name predictions:

-Amadeus

-Casimir

-Euphemia

-Persephone

Nostalgic names

Nameberry says nostalgic names from the 1980s that reportedly went out of style will be "in" again in 2023 as pop culture classics from that decade and shows like "Stranger Things" (which is set in the ‘80s) pique interests in "cozy," "kitschy" and "retro" names.

-Billy

-Carey

-Dallas

-Jeanie

Gilded names

Nameberry says names that mean gold will become more common in 2023. The name Goldie reportedly entered the "Top 1000" last year and notched the 883rd place on Nameberry’s list, meaning it was given to at least 254 girls or at least 217 boys.

Parents who don’t want to reference the precious metal but don’t want to name their children Goldie will likely choose "gilded names" that are connected to deities or light.

-Apollo

-Golden

-Halo

-Marigold

Neo-cowboy names

Nameberry says "rugged, outdoorsy, back-to-basics style names" have been "booming" in recent years and it expects to see the trend continue in 2023. Neo-Western TV shows such as "Outer Range," "Yellowstone" and "1883" are reportedly inspiring parents.

-Abbott

-Beck

-Dacre

-Ennis

Cosmopolitan names

Nameberry says some parents will choose cross-cultural baby names that express individuality while still being pronounceable in multiple languages. Many of these travel-friendly names will "fit a very specific formula" by having four letters, two syllables and end with a vowel (especially with an "I"), according to Nameberry’s 2023 baby name forecast.

-Avni

-Bibi

-Ezri

-Indi

X-tra names

Nameberry says new parents are feeling a little "x-tra" and are gravitating toward names that have the letter "X" in it. Mythological names are reportedly inspiring parents-to-be. Nameberry also believes there’s a chance that people are getting inspired by Elon Musk and Grimes, who named their son, X Æ A-Xii, and their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.

-Abraxas

-Bellatrix

-Calix

-Dixie

Adjective names

Nameberry says people will see more children named after adjectives in 2023 because they "carry even more punch and power than nouns" and "feel more intentional than aspirational." Celebrities have likely inspired the shift, including Nick Cannon, who has three sons named Moroccan, Golden and Legendary and a daughter named Powerful, Nameberry reports.

-Brave

-Celestial

-Epic

-Glorious

‘Grandpa names for girls’

Nameberry says old-timey nicknames that were once reserved for grandfathers will become go-to names for newborn girls as 2023 welcomes "all things retro and vintage…edgy and subversive." The name Max will likely see an uptick as people continue to watch "Stranger Things" and "A League of Their Own," both of which have girl characters with the shortened name.

-Andie

-Billie

-Clarke

-Davie

Blue-green names

Nameberry says names that mean blue, green or blue-green will become standouts in 2023 as parents draw from nature. People may take inspiration from the Glidden paint company’s Color of the Year –Vining Ivy – or celebrity baby names, including model Adriana Lima’s son Cyan and Venezuelan actress Evaluna Montaner’s daughter Indigo, Nameberry reports.

-Azula

-Bluebell

-Caspian

-Forest

Mix-and-match names

Namberry says baby names will continue to be blended by parents who want to pick something original. Instead of "-lynn, -leigh and -syn style endings that characterized Millennial baby names," more names in 2023 will end with "-aire, -ett, -iel, -lani, -land and -wyn," according to Nameberry.

Other name components Nameberry predicts will be trendy next year include "Kai and Cy, Beau (or Bo) and Mae, Oak and Ice." Compound names, on the other hand, will likely have trendy British styles like "Luna, Nova and Rae" rather than Southern-style names with biblical references, Nameberry reports.

-Aylani

-Beauden

-Caliana

-Dariel

In May 2022, the U.S. Social Security Administration published a report on the top 10 names given to boys and girls in 2021.

The names that were more common for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

For girls, the top names were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

To see Nameberry's full baby name trends list for 2023, you can visit Nameberry.com/blog.