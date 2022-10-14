Hurricane Ian victim needs new home: German shepherd-retriever is up for adoption in New Jersey

A sweet pup, transferred in the desperate aftermath of Hurricane Ian, is now in the market for a brand new home.

Nolan, a two-year-old German shepherd-retriever mix, is currently available for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey.

Nolan and 89 other cats and dogs were airlifted out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 2, 2022, as part of a mission headed by Greater Good Charities.

The airlift freed up space, amid the hurricane, for many displaced pets in southern shelters — sending others to rescue centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Upon landing safely in New Jersey, Nolan happily embraced St. Hubert’s transport program coordinator Andrew Hyer with a shower of kisses.

Staff at St. Hubert’s shared with Fox News Digital that Nolan is a "social butterfly" who enjoys hanging out with his "people."

Nolan is described as a wiggly, joyful and "super friendly" dog.

"He can keep himself happily occupied with toys when he’s alone, but he also enjoys playing a fun game of tug or fetch with a friend," said Diane Ashton, director of communications at St. Hubert’s.

Nolan was transferred from his original placement at Save A Pet in Dothan, Alabama.

The staff there told Fox News Digital, "Nolan was rescued from an area shelter after being surrendered by his owners due to their inability to afford Nolan any longer. He sat for almost a month waiting for an adopter to come along."

They added, "Needless to say, this never happened for sweet Nolan. Save A Pet offered rescue when the shelter was being faced with difficult decisions for euthanasia. As you know, he’s such a great boy and we are so thankful he was part of this lifesaving flight!"

Added Ashton of St. Hubert's, "When disaster strikes, the animal welfare community bands together to help pets and people in need."

She also said, "St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is one of the organizations that stepped up to help our Florida shelter partners deal with this crisis."

"We were glad to receive homeless animals from down south and help them find new loving homes in the northeast."

For anyone interested in adopting Nolan, sthuberts.org has more information.

