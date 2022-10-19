Flight nightmares: Overstuffed baggage bins, rude passengers and not enough space

Readers are reacting to the latest news and reporting about today's etiquette issues and seating situations on airplanes.

The issues include tighter and more cramped airline chairs, a lack of thoughtfulness from fellow passengers regarding reclined seats and overhead bin space (among other issues), and a variety of additional pesky situations that come up today amid air travel.

Here is reaction, below, from a range of people to these issues today.

On whether to switch seats with a fellow passenger if someone asks you to change

"I was asked by a mom to switch seats for her seat further back and when I refused, she wasn't too happy. What got me was the flight attendant wasn't so pleased either. I got over it."

"I'd give up my seat for a veteran. But then, that's just me."

"I remember when I was teenager in the early '90s on a flight to Los Angeles a guy offered me 20 bucks so that he could sit next to his woman. He didn't have to ask me twice. Money talks!"

"Absolutely not. I often travel alone, and airline employees will ask solo travelers to switch seats first. Whether it’s the family member asking, or the airline, nobody should be pressured into giving up their seat (not unless doing so results in an upgrade or voucher). I don’t care what the circumstances [are]."

On whether passengers should recline their seats or not

"My money — I decide whether or not I'm reclining."

"Why oh why do airlines even OFFER reclining seats? They offend most and are NOT useful. End seat reclining today!"

"You have the right to recline your seat if it reclines. If reclining seats are such a problem, then why does the airline have them installed? I personally would have left my seat in the reclined position for the whole flight if someone poked my seat."

"Since airlines have jammed seats together to add more passengers, they really should disable the recline function."

"I've flown more than a million miles. If the person in front of me reclines, I can recline and still have the same amount of room. So, what's the problem?"

"The seats were designed to recline, so you are free to recline if you want. If you want to be courteous, don’t recline all the way — respect the person behind you if they are eating or using their laptop and don’t fully recline the entire flight."

"I never recline more than just a couple degrees. It just seems ridiculous to put your head in someone's face. Clearly, airlines need to fix seats to lessen the reclining because it's intrusive."

"I recline if I'm trying to nap. That's it. If I'm eating or drinking something and others are as well, I'll hold off on reclining for the time being."

"What bothers people are the ones who abruptly jam their seat back as far as it goes with zero consideration of the person behind them."

"I am 6'2" and I hate it when some jerk ahead of me reclines their seat so THEY can be more comfortable. Since airlines have jammed seats together to add more passengers, they really should disable the recline function."

"The airlines can easily solve this by simply limiting the recline mechanism to a notch or two. Some already do this, and I'm surprised all have not. Recline makes very little difference in seat comfort, but makes a big difference to the person in the next row, especially if tall."

"I usually don't recline unless it's a long flight, 8 hours or more. I usually ask the person behind me (assuming they are awake) if they mind if I recline. In my experience, if you ask politely, most people have no problem with it. What bothers people are the ones who abruptly jam their seat back as far as it goes with zero consideration of the person behind them. A little courtesy goes a long way."

"If you need more room because I reclined — then recline!"

On people who stuff the overhead bins with too many bags

"If everyone would quit bringing the kitchen sink with them as carry-on [bags], there would be plenty of room in the overhead, thus freeing up legroom. And don't complain about it costing $40 to check a bag. If you can't afford to check a bag, maybe you shouldn't be flying in the first place."

"People are stuffing the overhead bins 10 rows back from where they're sitting. That's not fair to the other passengers. This happens on a regular basis — I've seen it on almost every flight I've taken lately."

"What exactly are people packing, anyway? Just bring what you need, people!"

"Check your bags. It's simple. Stop hauling so many bags onto the plane and hogging up space that's intended for others."

On the passenger who drapes her long hair over the back of her seat (and gets away with it)

"The flight crew should have handled this disgusting and unhygienic behavior. This is totally unacceptable."

"Just when you need a pair of clippers, you realize you don’t have any!"

"Should’ve given it a good yank to see if it was a weave!"

"I would have put the tray table up and locked in her hair."

"If you allowed this person to drape her hair over the back of the seat (and obviously you did) and said nothing to stop this overly rude person — shame on you."

"Dip the ends into a soda. Have fun with it."

"This is typical of this age we live in. No respect for others — only caring about themselves and let's not forget, [it's] the woke generation."

"It can be labeled properly as a breach of etiquette, but it should more accurately be described as ever-increasing narcissism that is sweeping the planet. ‘Me, myself and I.’ Absolutely no consideration for others."

On fussy or noisy children on flights

"Parents need to bring things for the little kids to do. They need to plan ahead for everyone's sake. Think of the other passengers, please!"

"I usually don't mind crying children since I feel badly for them. It's hard for families to travel today."

"Parents, mind your children. Figure it out!"

"I am inevitably seated near young children on board almost flight I take. It's just what happens. I either watch a movie, listen to music or do my best to tune out the noise. Just have to roll with it and live with it."

On problems in general on flights

"Anyone who causes problems on a flight should get an instant lifetime ban. If you're too much of a child to sit down, shut up and follow the rules, then you can find your own way to your destination."

"Why does flying stink? The other passengers."

"Things were different years ago when only people who had enough money to purchase airplane tickets got to fly. When the prices became bargain-basement prices … all manners, dress and protocols disappeared."

"Once I was booked on a flight from Rome and, sitting next to me in first class is a very famous actress and I mean famous. So, her bad breath was so horrible that I quietly asked the steward to reseat me anywhere far away. Also, I can see why makeup artists are needed!"

"It's nice we don't have more pressing issues to worry about. How exactly will the airline industry deal with airlines that must run on electricity and not jet fuel?"

"The joy of meeting 200 new 'friends' — locked in a metal/plastic tube at 20,000 feet!"