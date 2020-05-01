Girl, 5, surprised on quarantine birthday with visit from first responders: 'She just went nuts'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Code birthday!

A little girl in North Carolina recently received an epic surprise when she was visited by firefighters and a police officer on her quarantine birthday. The 5-year-old possibly hopes to be a first responder one day, and was overjoyed that they came to celebrate.

Natalie Wolfe of Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday on April 25, as family and friends shared well-wishes with a car parade down her neighborhood cul-de-sac. Thrilled to see her loved ones, the birthday girl had no idea that her heroes were also on the way.

"When the fire truck came down the street, she just went nuts," Jayne Williams, Natalie's grandmother, told WCNC.

“It's the birthday girl! Happy birthday!” members of the Charlotte Fire Department shouted from the truck, as seen in video footage shared to Facebook.

After the fire truck, a police car arrived in the neighborhood, as Natalie yelled with glee and ran around in circles as the patrol car flashed its sirens.

According to Natalie's grandmother, the birthday girl was thrilled to learn that the Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer who came to visit was a woman.

“Natalie had such an amazing time talking with a ‘hero who is a girl too!’ She said that ‘other than all the other birthday surprises, this is my favorite,’” Williams wrote on Facebook.

To express her thanks, the 5-year-old adorably presented her new policewoman friend with flowers she took from a nearby rose bush, WCNC reports.

Though Natalie knew to keep a safe social distance from the first responders during the birthday visits — her grandmother and mom Andrea Wolfe have taught her about COVID-19, which the little girl calls “the germs” — she was still thrilled to meet her local heroes on her special day.

“It was great for her to see her family, really good for her to see friends that she hasn’t seen now for over a month, and for all the excitement," Williams said. "But for [the first responders] coming by — it was like so huge for her.”