Coronavirus outbreak: What is a 'car parade'?

Comin' through!

As Americans self-isolate and practice safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, a new way to celebrate special moments or milestones has rolled up: the car parade.

Since people began sticking closer to home after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency in mid-March, the popularity of the festive fad has accelerated, as merrymakers shift gears to celebrate from a distance.

In a “car parade,” people adorn their vehicles with decorations like balloons, signs and streamers, then drive by a loved one’s residence. From afar, the car processions often beep their horns, play music and shout well-wishes for birthdays, gender reveals and more.

It’s certainly a different kind of party than a traditional get-together, but one that practices a safer way to spread love and cheer during the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

For example, a community in an Alabama recently threw a huge car parade to celebrate one woman's 100th birthday. And in Connecticut, four police officers helped lead a car parade for a young boy's fifth birthday celebrations on Sunday, Fox 8 reports.

As seen on social media, teachers have also arranged car parades for students, and students have arranged then for teachers. One Arkansas couple was even treated

to a drive-by gender reveal party.

