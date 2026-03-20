Florida man mistaken for Jeffrey Epstein sends internet into frenzy: ‘I’m just me being me’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It may be the worst kind of mistaken identity — being confused for Jeffrey Epstein.

A Florida man is speaking out after a viral video of him driving a convertible sparked widespread speculation that he resembled disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The unidentified man, who calls himself "Palm Beach Pete" on social media, said he was blindsided after video of him cruising along a South Florida highway began circulating widely, fueling conspiracy theories that Epstein could still be alive.

In the clip, which has more than 10 million views, TikTok user Andrew Posey can be heard shouting, "Epstein is alive!"

NEW DETAILS EXPOSE HOW A FORMER TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL GOT CAUGHT IN EPSTEIN'S WEB OF INFLUENCE

The video quickly gained traction online, with users commenting on what many described as an "uncanny" resemblance.

The viral moment taps into years of lingering public skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s 2019 death.

The man later addressed the speculation directly in a video posted to Instagram with a new account called "@not.epstein," saying: "Good morning everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete from Palm Beach, Florida."

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM FACES FRESH SCRUTINY AS EPSTEIN TIES REVIVE PAST SCANDALS, CRITICISM

He continued, "I want to thank everybody for the positive comments I got from saying I’m not Jeffrey Epstein," adding, "I’m so not Jeffrey Epstein, I’m me being me."

Pete also emphasized, "[Epstein is] a very bad person, what he did obviously, and he is dead. And I’m alive."

Pete said his sudden internet fame began after he was unknowingly filmed while driving.

HOLLYWOOD EXECS LOSE DEALS, CLIENTS FLEE AS EPSTEIN FILES TRIGGER FALLOUT IN THE INDUSTRY

"Some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me," he said in a separate clip that later received 1M likes, adding that his phone started "blowing up" soon after. "And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation."

Social media users flooded comment sections, with many stunned by the resemblance and others joking that Epstein had somehow staged a return.

One top commenter joked, "This is his innocent twin Effrey Jepstein."

Some commenters suggested he should change his appearance, while others referenced longstanding conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death.

Images and video of Pete show a silver-haired man with facial features that closely resemble Epstein.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender with ties to powerful figures like former President Bill Clinton, died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has remained the subject of widespread public speculation and conspiracy theories.

Interest in Epstein has persisted in part due to ongoing document releases by the Department of Justice (DOJ) under The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed in November of last year.

Despite the viral attention, Pete maintained the situation is simply a case of mistaken identity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m just Palm Beach Pete… going to play some tennis today, going into town, have lunch," he said.

"Palm Beach Pete" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.