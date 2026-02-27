New details expose how a former top Trump official got caught in Epstein's web of influence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trove of newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents has shed fresh light on the vast network of influential relationships that the late, disgraced financier carefully cultivated over decades — most prominently in South Florida, where Epstein’s ties allowed him to curry favor and win preferential treatment from the very individuals tasked with holding him accountable.

Documents published under the Epstein Transparency Act have detailed the lengths that Epstein went to in order to cultivate a coterie of powerful relationships, including in Florida and within the Justice Department — where Alex Acosta, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, would go on to negotiate and approve a highly unusual "sweetheart" deal on Epstein's behalf.

The information highlights the extent to which powerful friendships and profound leadership failures overlapped and intersected for years, creating a web of inoculation that shielded Epstein and allowed him to seemingly operate above the law despite a growing list of victims' reports whose details were as bone-chilling as they were similar.

Details of Acosta's behavior, in particular, have shocked outside observers and lawmakers alike, who pressed the former DOJ official in detail during his testimony to House Oversight Committee lawmakers last year.

Though Acosta's role is not new, the transcript of his testimony, new reports of relationships between Epstein's defense lawyers and former prosecutors in the Southern District, and a "data gap" that wiped Acosta's computer from the nearly 12-month period between May 2007 to April 2008 — the same time frame that Epstein's lawyers were aggressively lobbying federal prosecutors to end the federal case — have sparked a litany of new questions.

The documents, reports, and alleged data gaps revived questions over how Alex Acosta, then the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, handled the Epstein case, and the infamous 2007 plea deal he negotiated granting Epstein and his co-conspirators federal immunity.

Most recently, the sweetheart deal has sparked renewed scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee as part of its Jeffrey Epstein probe. Democrats on the panel blasted Acosta's testimony as defiant and defensive.

"The transcripts of Alex Acosta’s interview confirm what we’ve known all along: he has no remorse for his mishandling of the Epstein case," Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for Oversight Democrats, said in a statement.

Acosta "continues to deny he gave Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal, despite cutting the investigation short and granting Epstein a non-prosecution agreement, even though 30 victims had been identified at the time," Guerrero said. "Because of the deal Alex Acosta gave Epstein, he was able to continue assaulting and raping young women and girls for another decade."

To be sure, Acosta is far from the only prosecutor Epstein targeted in a charm offensive, as evidenced by new documents and a trove of recent reporting.

Still, the Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA) is the only such agreement granted by Acosta during his time in the Southern District of Florida — prompting questions and years of criticism.

It effectively neutered a years-long federal investigation into Epstein that began in 2005 and allegedly included 30 identified victims — helping Epstein avoid far more serious federal charges of sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors, who readied a 60-count federal indictment, were caught off guard by the decision. It also allowed Epstein to continue his abuse for roughly a decade before he was arrested and died in prison.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently pointed to Acosta's handling of the case as the "original sin" in what has proved to be a broader set of department-wide failures in the Epstein case, and the Justice Department has since acknowledged it was "poor judgment" from Acosta's office, and "undercut public confidence in the legitimacy of the resulting agreement."

Criticism of the sweetheart deal is not new, and Acosta has for years staunchly defended securing the plea deal with Epstein, telling reporters his actions were "straightforward" and the best path forward for the government at the time.

The Justice Department backed Acosta's accounting of the data gap on his computer in a 2020 memo, though it was relegated to little more than a footnote. Paul Cassell, a former juge and lawyer representing some of the Epstein victims, criticized DOJ's handling of the data gap as superficial, noting that the gap "seems to have surgically struck on exactly the time period when most of the big decisions were being made" on Epstein's case.

Additional details of Epstein's settlement and communications surrounding them have come to light in recent years, as a result of the Epstein Transparency Act and in the course of civil litigation filed by Epstein's victims.

The documents, and recent reporting, have given the public more details as to the lengths Epstein went to in order to endear himself to local and federal law enforcement officials in attempts to insulate himself from being held accountable for his crimes.

This includes a former assistant U.S. attorney in Florida's Southern District who helped draft key provisions of Epstein's plea deal.

The attorney briefly dated one of Epstein's defense lawyers, according to an investigation from the Miami Herald, though the timing did not overlap with his tenure working on Epstein's investigation, and was years removed from that person's involvement in the case, a person familiar with the timeline told Fox News Digital.

The new document dumps have put new pressure on Congress nearly a decade later as lawmakers continue to probe the federal government's handling of the Epstein investigation. Acosta, who resigned as Trump's Labor Secretary in 2019 amid controversy, appeared before the House Oversight Committee for more than six hours of testimony last fall for his role in the case.

"We're trying to find out more," House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told reporters later last year. "Who dropped the ball? Was it Acosta? Was it the FBI? Was it the local prosecutors? Was it the Department of Justice?"

"Those are the questions I think we need to know, because that was part of what the victims asked us to do," Comer said.

Acosta didn't respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the reports or the House Oversight Committee probe.