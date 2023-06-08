Expand / Collapse search
Published

Firefighters pull 118-year-old time capsule from fire station wall

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ohio time capsule split FINAL

Redmon is looking forward to making a new time capsule for the new fire station which will include an item from the newly found 1905 capsule. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

BURIED TREASURE – Firefighters in Ohio have discovered a time capsule that's nearly 12 decades old. See the history found inside. Continue reading…

HOT WATER A man has upset his family for teaching his young daughter how to gut a fish, according to a Reddit post. Continue reading...

'KIND AND GRACIOUS' – Pastors and others from across the nation reflect on faith legacy that Pat Robertson leaves behind after his death. Continue reading…

Pat Robertson

Pat Robertson is shown at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Feb. 24, 2016. He passed away this week at age 93.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

STUNNING DISCOVERY For the first time ever recorded, scientists find a "virgin birth" in an American crocodile. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER – Can you find four doves hidden among the cockatoos? Test your skills...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Ainsley Earhardt reveals her celebrity crush to Dana Perino — and what she wishes she knew when she was younger. Continue reading…

Dana Perino and Ainsley Earhardt

This week, Dana Perino interviewed Ainsley Earhardt of "Fox and Friends" — who revealed the one piece of advice she finds herself giving to others over and over again. She also names her celebrity crush.  (Fox News)

GATOR CROSSING A 10-foot alligator made its way onto a busy Florida highway, causing a major traffic backup. Continue reading...

'CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?' – Make sure you never lose signal again with these five savvy tips to boost your cellphone signal. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

