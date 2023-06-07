Florida traffic grinds to a standstill after 10-foot alligator walks across busy Key Largo highway

A large alligator was seen crossing a busy highway in Florida — causing a traffic jam for travelers.

The 10-foot alligator made its way onto a busy highway in Key Largo, Florida, causing a traffic backup lasting over an hour, news agency SWNS reported.

Police on the scene closed the road while wildlife control worked to capture the animal.

In the June 5 video footage shown above, the alligator can be seen trying to wiggle its way out of a lasso.

Soon after, two men managed to capture the creature with ropes and poles.

The alligator was then taken to the side of the street as the professionals tape its mouth shut for safety.

The gator was then loaded in the back of a truck — and removed from the busy highway.

This is just one of many alligator encounters in Florida recently.

Just weeks ago, Fox News Digital reported on a Florida veteran and MMA fighter who was seen wrangling a 10-foot alligator just outside a Jacksonville, Florida, elementary school.

In mid-May, a 12-foot alligator attacked a dog in a local park in Oviedo, Florida, as well.

And in an unusual alligator story, a man visiting a theme park in Florida was caught on camera entering an alligator enclosure, as Fox News Digital also reported.

The man hopped over two metal barriers that separate the public from the alligators enclosed within the reptile exhibit at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, on Wednesday, May 31.

In a video captured by park visitor Nick Reid, the man walked up to the edge of the enclosure’s pond while bystanders and staff ask him to exit the alligator enclosure.

The incident ended safely — with no human or animals harmed.