LIFESTYLE
Florida traffic grinds to a standstill after 10-foot alligator walks across busy Key Largo highway

The 10-foot alligator was wrangled by wildlife control — all caught on camera

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A large alligator made its way across a highway in Key Largo, Florida, causing major traffic jams. See the creature captured on video!

A large alligator was seen crossing a busy highway in Florida — causing a traffic jam for travelers. 

The 10-foot alligator made its way onto a busy highway in Key Largo, Florida, causing a traffic backup lasting over an hour, news agency SWNS reported. 

Police on the scene closed the road while wildlife control worked to capture the animal. 

FLORIDA VETERAN AND MMA FIGHTER WRANGLES 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR NEAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: VIDEO

In the June 5 video footage shown above, the alligator can be seen trying to wiggle its way out of a lasso. 

Soon after, two men managed to capture the creature with ropes and poles. 

Alligator on highway

A 10-foot alligator was seen walking on a Florida highway this week — causing a major traffic jam.  (SWNS)

The alligator was then taken to the side of the street as the professionals tape its mouth shut for safety.  

12-FOOT ALLIGATOR ATTACKS DOG IN FLORIDA PARK, OWNER REPORTEDLY FREES PET BY JUMPING ON GATOR'S BACK

The gator was then loaded in the back of a truck — and removed from the busy highway. 

Alligator on highway

Police were called to close off the road while animal control wrangled the animal.  (SWNS)

This is just one of many alligator encounters in Florida recently. 

Just weeks ago, Fox News Digital reported on a Florida veteran and MMA fighter who was seen wrangling a 10-foot alligator just outside a Jacksonville, Florida, elementary school. 

In mid-May, a 12-foot alligator attacked a dog in a local park in Oviedo, Florida, as well. 

And in an unusual alligator story, a man visiting a theme park in Florida was caught on camera entering an alligator enclosure, as Fox News Digital also reported.

Alligator on highway

This is not the first alligator sighting in Florida recently — the state has been on high alert for gators in unusual places.  (SWNS)

The man hopped over two metal barriers that separate the public from the alligators enclosed within the reptile exhibit at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, on Wednesday, May 31.

In a video captured by park visitor Nick Reid, the man walked up to the edge of the enclosure’s pond while bystanders and staff ask him to exit the alligator enclosure. 

The incident ended safely — with no human or animals harmed.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 