Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Ohio firefighters find 118-year-old time capsule buried in fire station: Here's what was inside

Special item found from 1905 will be placed in new time capsule buried inside a new fire station in Marion, Ohio

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A team of firefighters has uncovered treasure hidden in their fire department that's nearly 12 decades old.

Captain Ryan Redmon and a group of six firefighters from the City of Marion Ohio Fire Department were on a mission to retrieve an old department cornerstone from a retired fire station that was about to be demolished, but they ended up finding something truly unexpected.

The Marion Fire Department (MFD) has recently been researching the history of their department, going back to 1848, by digging up some information — both figuratively and literally, Captain Redmon told Fox News Digital.

ALABAMA MUSEUM OF LOST LUGGAGE DISPLAYS UNPACKED 'TREASURES,' FROM OLD ARTIFACTS TO AUTOGRAPHED MEMORABILIA

On May 25, Redmon and the firefighters went down to the old Marion Fire Department Station No. 2, which was built in 1905, to excavate their department's cornerstone for preservation purposes before the building was scheduled to be torn down.

MFD cornerstone 2

Captain Ryan Redmon and a team of six firefighters from the Marion Fire Department in Marion, Ohio, discovered a hidden time capsule dating back to 1905. Firefighter Andrew Niles is pictured above removing a brick. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

After spending nearly 30 minutes on the excavation, Redmon and his men quickly realized the cornerstone was deeper into the building than anticipated, so they called in professionals to complete the removal.

As Redmon and his team were about to leave, they pulled out one last brick and saw a copper box fall out of the sandstone, Redmon shared.

Redmon and the other firefighters on the scene took it back to the station excited to show everyone their new discovery.

ANCIENT ROMAN 'REFRIGERATOR' DISCOVERED IN MILITARY BARRACK WITH PRESERVED BONES: 'SHROUDED IN MYSTERY'

"Obviously, everybody wanted us to open it right away, and we wanted to, trust me. It was killing us to see what was in there," Redmon commented.

copper time capsule

The 118-year-old time capsule was hidden near the cornerstone of the retired fire station building that was set to be demolished. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

The MFD has been working on the written history of their department, but nothing in their prior research led them to believe there would be a time capsule hidden in the 1905 fire station.

"We've done so much history work around the station and I feel like we've got a pretty good grasp on our past and where we've been, and [to] discover something like [this], there's no written record of it," Redmon stated.

"We scoured newspapers, we scoured old records [and] there was never any mention of a time capsule in there, so it was very exciting," he added.

SUNKEN JEWELS, BURIED TREASURE UNCOVERED IN THE BAHAMAS FROM ICONIC 17TH CENTURY SPANISH SHIPWRECK

The time capsule was placed near the cornerstone of the old MFD station on July 20, 1905, according to a letter found in the capsule written by the fire chief at the time, Redmon added.

men opening time capsule

Chief Chuck Deem (left) looks on as Captain Redmon (center) and Andrew Niles (far right) pry open the time capsule during a public ceremony on May 31.   (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

"Firemen aren't exactly known for being gentle, delicate creatures with things," Redmon joked. "So we took it to the historical society in town."

The copper box had been soldered shut on the edge and wasn't easy to pry open, according to Redmon.

On May 31, the MFD invited the residents of Marion to be a part of a public opening of the time capsule.

BURIED TREASURE FOUND IN TEXAS SCHOOL: PURSE FROM 1950S REVEALS WOMAN’S LIFE, OPENS ‘WINDOW INTO PAST'

Inside the 118-year-old copper box were dozens of well-preserved memorabilia referencing the department including: nine MFD badges from the "turn of the century," an invitation to the 1878 "Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games" (which is still held today), four newspapers from July 1905 and so much more, according to the City of Marion Ohio Fire Department Facebook page.

  • table of memorabilia
    Image 1 of 10

    All sorts of historical memorabilia was found inside the time capsule buried in 1905 including badges and newspapers. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • marion badges
    Image 2 of 10

    Nine "turn of the century" badges were found in 118-year-old time capsule. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • fire department letter
    Image 3 of 10

    "A letter from Chief McFarland stating that the cornerstone was set on July 20th, 1905 and containing the names of the firemen employed at the 2 stations and the Huber Manufacturing Company Fire Department" was found, according to the fire department's Facebook page. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • tournament invitation
    Image 4 of 10

    The oldest item found in the capsule was a "878 invitation from the Delphos Fire Department for the 'Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games,'" the department shared. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • fire station lease
    Image 5 of 10

    Inside the box was the original property lease from the Marion Power Shovel to the City of Marion. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • letter from chief
    Image 6 of 10

    A contract from 1905 between the City of Marion and James B Luke to build the Fire Station was also found in the capsule. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • fire department names
    Image 7 of 10

    Two different rosters were found, one stating the members of Hose Company 1 and the other naming those in Hose Company 2. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • city official roster
    Image 8 of 10

    A list of city officials from 1905 was another item found in the hidden treasure. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • fire department picture
    Image 9 of 10

    There was a vintage photo found in the capsule of the Marion Fire Department. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

  • ball invitation
    Image 10 of 10

    An agenda from Second Annual Marion Fire Department Ball on April 24, 1905, was retrieved. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

Redmon took note of the differences between the "turn of the century era" badges that had been found in the time capsule, detailing the difference in style and size.

"There has been talk about trying to back to that style now that we know that's our history and that's kind of where we came from. In the future, maybe we can go back to that," Redmon commented.

One of Redmon's favorite discoveries in the box was the letter from Chief McFarland, the department's fire chief for almost 40 years, he added.

KANSAS FINDS 71-YEAR-OLD TIME CAPSULE INSIDE COURTHOUSE: HERE'S WHAT'S INSIDE

"He has kind of got his touch on everything. To have an actual letter from him was very [exciting]."

Ohio time capsule split FINAL

Redmon is looking forward to making a new time capsule for the new fire station which will include an item from the newly found 1905 capsule. (City of Marion Ohio Fire Department)

Redmon gave a lot of credit to Andrew Niles, a firefighter on his team, who has been heading up the department's historical research and was the one to open the time capsule.

One of the biggest takeaways for Redmon is knowing that he now has a tangible place in the history of the MFD.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I was becoming a part of history because I was involved in this opening and this finding," he shared.

The MFD is planning on taking an item from the 1905 time capsule, most likely one of the badges, and placing it in a new time capsule that will be buried in the construction of the new fire station, Redmon added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hope is that another 118 years will pass by before the new capsule is opened and someone will be able to discover a 236-year-old badge, paying homage to the history and legacy of the Marion Fire Department, Redmon said.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 