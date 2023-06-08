US faith leaders react to Pat Robertson's death: 'Kind and gracious servant'

Legendary Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson HAS died at age 93, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced on Thursday, as Fox News Digital reported earlier in the day.

The cause of death was not given in the announcement.

Robertson was known for his "700 Club" television show and for making religion central to Republican Party politics.

Fox News Digital reached out to a number of faith leaders across the country for reaction and comment.

Dr. David Jeremiah, senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California, and host of the radio program "Turning Point," said of Pat Robertson, "A kind and gracious servant went to be with Jesus today."

He added, "Having had the opportunity to know Pat, it was clear he wanted everyone he met to experience the love of Christ and salvation for themselves. He was bold and brave, steadfast in his commitment to serve the kingdom of God with his many giftings."

Added Jeremiah, "He’ll indeed be missed, yet his legacy of sharing the gospel — on the airwaves, worldwide — carries on. Praise God for that."

Dr. Alex McFarland, director of Biblical Worldview for Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, told Fox News Digital via email on Thursday, "Pat Robertson was one of several Christian leaders raised up by God 50 years ago to call America back to her founding principles. Through the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University and Law School, Pat Robertson has left a wonderful Christian legacy, the results of which only eternity can reveal. It was my privilege to meet him several times."

He added, "At a very critical juncture in my family's life in 1988, he walked through a crowd of hundreds of people at a huge conference and came to speak with me directly. My parents were facing bankruptcy — and I was considering entering the ministry."

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the Robertson family … We know that Pat Robertson is now with our Lord and Savior."

Added McFarland, "Why he singled me out and walked over to me, I don't know. But I began to share my family's problems and my looming decision about ministry. He put his hand on my head and prayed for my family and specifically prayed that I would become a great man of God and a preacher of the gospel."

Said McFarland, "Pat Robertson's personal attention to me in the midst of a massive conference was a moment in my life I will never forget. I would say his prayer over me touched my family in a lasting way for the next several decades. May God bless the sacred memory of this great leader."

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, told Fox News Digital via email that Robertson "had a passion for our nation to turn to God and for each person to have a relationship with Jesus."

He said, "With his death, we are reminded that Jesus is the resurrection and the life. We have hope beyond the grave. Death is not the end of the story. Jesus died for our sins, and it’s by his grace we are saved."

"Because of Pat’s work, many Americans have had the opportunity to share their faith in a personal way."

He continued, "As a trailblazer in media outreach, Pat Robertson led a network for decades and didn’t retire until he was in his 90s. He understood that you need to go to where people are and that the Bible is the Word of God."

Bradley also said, "The 700 club was his most popular television program as it celebrated how Jesus transforms the lives of everyday people. Because of Pat’s work, many Americans have had the opportunity to share their faith in a personal way."

Bradley noted that Robertson's "deepest desire" was that "you would know that Jesus loves you, all of your sins can be forgiven and you can spend eternity with God through faith in Christ."

Walker Wildmon, vice president of the American Family Association, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, and the CEO of AFA Action, told Fox News Digital, "Pat Robertson’s life was one of obedience and commitment to God. His legacy will live on for decades to come and America is in a better place because of his work."

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the world’s leading association of Christian communicators, also issued a statement on Robertson's passing.

"Pat Robertson’s influence on the field of Christian television broadcasting cannot be overstated, and we commend his lifetime of leadership in global media ministry and humanitarian outreach," said Troy A. Miller, NRB's president and CEO, in the Washington, D.C.-based organization's June 8 statement.

"We were blessed to have Robertson and CBN as veteran members of the NRB," Miller continued.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the Robertson family, and while we mourn his passing, we know that Pat Robertson is now with our Lord and savior."

