First 'virgin birth' found in American crocodile as reptile spends 16 years in isolation

The first-known occurrence of a "virgin birth" by a crocodile has been documented by scientists, according to a study published by on Wednesday Biology Letters, a peer-reviewed journal.

In 2018, the 18-year-old female crocodile laid 14 eggs in her closure, "a not uncommon phenomenon among captive reptiles," Reuters reported.

What's more interesting, is that after three months of incubation, one of the eggs contained a "fully formed stillborn baby crocodile," the news source shared.

Scientists then studied the genetic makeup of the crocodile fetus, according to Reuters.

"They found DNA sequences showing it was a result of facultative parthenogenesis (FP), or reproduction without the genetic contribution of males," Reuters wrote.

The phenomena surrounding FP, which is often referred to as "virgin birth," has been recorded in other reptiles such as snakes, lizards, sharks and even birds, according to Biology Letters.

This is the first-known and documented example of FP associated with a crocodile.

The scientific definition of facultative parthenogenesis is "the ability of sexually reproducing species to sometimes produce offspring asexually," Current Biology, a biweekly peer-reviewed scientific journal, wrote in 2015.

This means the female egg cells can develop into a fetus without the fertilization of a male sperm cell.

"In making an egg cell, a precursor cell divides into four cells: one becomes the egg cell and retains key cellular structures and the gel-like cytoplasm, while the others hold extra genetic material," Reuters reported.

"Then, one of those cells essentially acts as a sperm cell and fuses with the egg to become ‘fertilized,’" the news source continued.

The American crocodile is on the red list for International Union for Conservation of Nature, listing the crocodile species as "vulnerable."

One hypothesis found in Biology Letters stated, "FP may be more common among species on the verge of extinction," Reuters reported.

The scientists working on the study believe the new recorded phenomena surrounding the reptilian "virgin birth" could lead to more information regarding the reptile's ancestors dating back to the Triassic or even Permian period.

"This discovery offers tantalizing insights into the possible reproductive capabilities of the extinct archosaurian relatives of crocodilians and birds, notably members of Pterosauria and Dinosauria," the study shared.

