RECIPES
Published

Berry-filled frozen yogurt 'bark' is a cool, creamy summer treat: Try the recipe

Whip up this easy frozen yogurt 'bark' at home for dessert

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
There’s nothing quite like a cold dessert to refresh and reinvigorate you during warm weather months.

This summer, make that cooling dessert the frozen yogurt bark from Yumna Jawad, of Feel Good Foodie. 

"This frozen yogurt bark is the perfect summer treat when you want something sweet on a hot day without a lot of effort or mess," said Jawad.

"It’s versatile as you can add whatever fruit, nuts or other toppings you like, and it’s a healthier alternative to ice cream and other sugary cold desserts."

yogurt bark being cut

Beat the heat this summer with this easy, cooling frozen yogurt "bark" the whole family will love. (FEEL GOOD FOODIE )

Speaking of not taking a lot of effort to make, this tasty dessert only requires 10 minutes of prep work.

After about three hours in the freezer (make ‘em the night before you think you want ‘em!), a chilled creamy treat is yours. 

Get the recipe below.

Frozen Yogurt Bark by Yumna Jawad, Feel Good Foodie

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours 10 minutes

yogurt bark recipe steps

Add your favorite summer fruit to personalize the bark to your liking. (FEEL GOOD FOODIE )

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk vanilla yogurt

½ cup diced strawberries

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup granola

yogurt bark split

Pop your yogurt "bark" in the freezer for a few hours or overnight and wakeup with a cooling treat perfect for those hot summer nights. (FEEL GOOD FOODIE )

Directions:

1. Line a rimmed baking quarter sheet with wax or parchment paper.

2. Pour the yogurt into the baking dish and spread evenly on the prepared baking sheet so that it fills the shape.

3. Top with the strawberries, blueberries and granola.

4. Place in the freezer until the yogurt is firm, about 3 hours.

5. Cut into 12–15 pieces, and enjoy cold.

6. Store leftovers in the freezer.

This original recipe is owned by feelgoodfoodie.net and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.