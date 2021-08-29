Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Banana pudding pops for National Banana Pudding Day: Try the recipe

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared her “Banana Pudding Pop” recipe with FOX News

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Sunday is National Banana Pudding Day.

While the fruit-based dessert has been celebrated on Aug. 29 for some time, this year home chefs can put together a chilled version that’s perfect for beating the late summer heat thanks to Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits – a food blogger who is kind enough to share tried and true recipes from the South.

EASY-TO-MAKE BANANA PUDDING AHEAD OF NATIONAL BANANA PUDDING DAY

Morgan’s "Banana Pudding Pops" recipe turns the popular pudding into a portable and refreshing popsicle that can be served at home or at an outdoor gathering.

Southern food blogger Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits shared her recipe for "Banana Pudding Pops" with FOX News.

Southern food blogger Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits shared her recipe for "Banana Pudding Pops" with FOX News. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

According to Morgan, "Adults are crazy about the frozen chunks of bananas and vanilla wafers hidden inside."

If you want to learn how to make Banana Pudding Pops, here’s the recipe Quiche My Grits swears by.

FROZEN BANANA HACK TO PREVENT BROWNING DIVIDES INTERNET: DOES IT WORK?

Materials You’ll Need:

  • Bowls
  • Ice pop molds
  • Whisk
  • Spoon
  • Anti-stick cooking spray
  • Optional Popsicle sticks
Debi Morgan's Banana Pudding Pops recipe only requires five ingredients.

Debi Morgan's Banana Pudding Pops recipe only requires five ingredients. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

DOUBLE BANANA SHOCKS HUNGRY STUDENT: 'IT WAS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FIND' 

Ingredients:

  • 2 bananas
  • Instant vanilla pudding
  • Half and half cream
  • Sour cream or yogurt
  • Vanilla wafers

Instructions:

  • Image 1 of 4

    Whisk the pudding mixture in a large bowl. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Pour the pudding mixture into an ice pop mold. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

  • Image 3 of 4

    If your ice pop mold doesn't come with its own serving utensils, you can use popsicle sticks to help with serving. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Freeze the Banana Pudding Pops for at least four hours and serve when ready. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

  1. Add half and half cream into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Pour in the instant vanilla pudding mix into a bowl and whisk until the contents have thickened.
  3. Scoop sour cream or yogurt into the pudding mixture.
  4. Add crushed-up vanilla wafers.
  5. Mash one banana and thinly slice the other before adding both fruits into the pudding.
  6. Whisk the pudding together a final time.
  7. Use a spoon to pour the pudding into a lightly sprayed ice pop mold. Add popsicle sticks if necessary.
  8. Freeze the molds for four hours or overnight.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.