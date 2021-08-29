Banana pudding pops for National Banana Pudding Day: Try the recipe

Sunday is National Banana Pudding Day.

While the fruit-based dessert has been celebrated on Aug. 29 for some time, this year home chefs can put together a chilled version that’s perfect for beating the late summer heat thanks to Debi Morgan of Quiche My Grits – a food blogger who is kind enough to share tried and true recipes from the South.

EASY-TO-MAKE BANANA PUDDING AHEAD OF NATIONAL BANANA PUDDING DAY

Morgan’s "Banana Pudding Pops" recipe turns the popular pudding into a portable and refreshing popsicle that can be served at home or at an outdoor gathering.

According to Morgan, "Adults are crazy about the frozen chunks of bananas and vanilla wafers hidden inside."

If you want to learn how to make Banana Pudding Pops, here’s the recipe Quiche My Grits swears by.

FROZEN BANANA HACK TO PREVENT BROWNING DIVIDES INTERNET: DOES IT WORK?

Materials You’ll Need:

Bowls

Ice pop molds

Whisk

Spoon

Anti-stick cooking spray

Optional Popsicle sticks

DOUBLE BANANA SHOCKS HUNGRY STUDENT: 'IT WAS A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME FIND'

Ingredients:

2 bananas

Instant vanilla pudding

Half and half cream

Sour cream or yogurt

Vanilla wafers

Instructions:

Add half and half cream into a large mixing bowl. Pour in the instant vanilla pudding mix into a bowl and whisk until the contents have thickened. Scoop sour cream or yogurt into the pudding mixture. Add crushed-up vanilla wafers. Mash one banana and thinly slice the other before adding both fruits into the pudding. Whisk the pudding together a final time. Use a spoon to pour the pudding into a lightly sprayed ice pop mold. Add popsicle sticks if necessary. Freeze the molds for four hours or overnight.