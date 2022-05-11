Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day 2022 with this simple, delicious cookie recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Chocolate Chip Day is coming up on Sunday, May 15 — but who really needs an excuse (or a specific day or time) to make a delicious batch of chocolate chip cookies?

For Texas mother Jennifer Fleming, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been sitting on her kitchen counter regularly, ever since she was a little girl.

"I remember being in the kitchen as a young girl, fascinated by my mom’s impeccable cooking skills," said Fleming in an interview.

"I developed a love for cooking and baking through my mom. One of my favorite recipes to bake belongs to my mother’s friend, Sandra Killian."

"My children, as well as my husband Scott, absolutely love the recipe." — Jennifer Fleming

Killian, a Beaumont, Texas resident, created the "Beaumont Texas Chocolate Chip Cookies" decades years ago.

They have since made quite the rounds with friends and family.

Fleming said she started baking these cookies when she was raising a family of her own — and they've become a staple in her household.

"My children, as well as my husband Scott, absolutely love the recipe," she said.

The best part of the baked treat? The cookies are fantastic.

Jennifer's daughter, Izzy, said these cookies have been in her life … maybe forever.

"Growing up, when I saw the Kitchen Aid come out of the cabinet, I knew it was about to be the best day. My siblings and I would hover over my mom, fighting to lick the beater." — Izzy Fleming

"Growing up, when I saw the Kitchen Aid come out of the cabinet, I knew it was about to be the best day," she said. "My siblings and I would hover over my mom, fighting to lick the beater."

During the pandemic, Izzy Fleming joined an email chain with friends across the country to share their favorite recipes.

When picking the one to share, she said the Beaumont Texas Chocolate Chip Cookies were the ones she knew would put a smile on someone's face.

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day 2022 on Sunday — or any day — with your new favorite oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe, shared below.

Ingredients:

1 cup of butter

1 cup of white sugar

1 cup of brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of salt

2 cups of oats

1 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions:

Mix 1 cup of butter, 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar.

In a separate bowl, mix together 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and add to the mix.

Then add 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda and ½ tsp. of salt.

Add in 2 cups of oats and 1 cup of chocolate chips.

Roll into portions and place on baking sheet.

Cook in the oven at 350 degrees F for 8 to 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

Pro tip: pre-make the dough and freeze until needed.