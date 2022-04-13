Expand / Collapse search
Banana bread recipe offers a delicious morning treat (or at any time of day)

Make this comforting banana bread recipe as soon as possible!

By Corine Gatti-Santillo | Fox News
Going bananas? Don't sweat it.

This delicious banana bread recipe is here to save the day.

And if your bananas are looking a little ripe, you've got an ever better reason to make this wonderful banana bread. 

Bananas are the star of the delicious banana bread recipe featured here — a wonderful treat for mornings or at any time of day. 

Bananas are the star of the delicious banana bread recipe featured here — a wonderful treat for mornings or at any time of day.  (iStock)

You can transform them into a delightful and sweet treat to enjoy with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning (or at any time of day).

This banana bread is comforting and comes with an extra kick of cinnamon — it's quite the star. 

Cinnamon is central to this amazing banana bread recipe. (Did you know that recent research indicates that merely smelling cinnamon can enhance cognitive processing?)

Cinnamon is central to this amazing banana bread recipe. (Did you know that recent research indicates that merely smelling cinnamon can enhance cognitive processing?) (iStock)

Ingredients

4-5 ripe bananas (medium) 

⅓ cup butter melted

¾ cup sugar 

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon (or ½ a tablespoon — your choice!) of ground cinnamon 

⅓ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

(Makes 10 servings)

There is just nothing like a freshly baked loaf of banana bread.  

There is just nothing like a freshly baked loaf of banana bread.  

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Prepare a 9x5 loaf pan and grease with butter or nonstick cooking spray.

3. Mash bananas.

4. Mix melted butter and sugar; add bananas. 

5. Add the egg and vanilla extract.

6. Mix in dry ingredients: cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt and flour; then add wet ingredients and mix well.  

7. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.

8. Bake for about 40 minutes. Oven times may vary. 

You can slice your banana bread to your desired thickness, of course — and as a healthy bonus, serve with fresh fruit on the side. Also, warm up any leftover slices the next day in the microwave. 

You can slice your banana bread to your desired thickness, of course — and as a healthy bonus, serve with fresh fruit on the side. Also, warm up any leftover slices the next day in the microwave.  (iStock)

Insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, your banana bread done. If it comes out sticky or damp, it needs more time.

Remove from oven, completely cool and move it to a dish. 

Slice and enjoy with your favorite beverage. 

As a healthy bonus, serve with fresh berries. 

You can also warm any leftover slices in the microwave the next day as needed.  

Corine Gatti-Santillo is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

