Banana bread recipe offers a delicious morning treat (or at any time of day)

Going bananas? Don't sweat it.

This delicious banana bread recipe is here to save the day.

And if your bananas are looking a little ripe, you've got an ever better reason to make this wonderful banana bread.

You can transform them into a delightful and sweet treat to enjoy with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning (or at any time of day).

This banana bread is comforting and comes with an extra kick of cinnamon — it's quite the star.

Ingredients

4-5 ripe bananas (medium)

⅓ cup butter melted

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon (or ½ a tablespoon — your choice!) of ground cinnamon

⅓ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

(Makes 10 servings)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Prepare a 9x5 loaf pan and grease with butter or nonstick cooking spray.

3. Mash bananas.

4. Mix melted butter and sugar; add bananas.

5. Add the egg and vanilla extract.

6. Mix in dry ingredients: cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, salt and flour; then add wet ingredients and mix well.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.

8. Bake for about 40 minutes. Oven times may vary.

Insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, your banana bread done. If it comes out sticky or damp, it needs more time.

Remove from oven, completely cool and move it to a dish.

Slice and enjoy with your favorite beverage.

As a healthy bonus, serve with fresh berries.

You can also warm any leftover slices in the microwave the next day as needed.