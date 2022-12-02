Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter

Two dogs and best buddies in Charlotte, North Carolina, are desperate for a loving home.

The senior dogs are a bonded pair — 10-year-old Pitbull terrier, Coco, and 11-year-old Labrador retriever, Macy — and they're available for adoption at Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control.

The local government-funded municipal shelter is currently at capacity. There are 219 animals being cared for in-shelter and 147 in foster care.

ONE-YEAR-OLD HOUND MIX IS LOOKING FOR LOVING NEW HOME IN NEW YORK: ‘OUTGOING AND PLAYFUL’

Even though it is not a kill shelter, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Services has been threatened with the prospect of euthanasia if their spaces for animals continue to be overrun.

Melissa Knicely, CMPD Animal Care & Control's communications and outreach manager, shared the pressing state of affairs with Fox News Digital.

"We desperately need adopters and those who are willing to foster to help," she said.

STRIKING BLACK CAT FOUND UNDERWEIGHT, DEHYDRATED IN UTAH NEEDS A NEW HOME

"When we get to capacity and there are no more cages available, which has happened, then we have to make very difficult euthanasia decisions on animals that have moderate behavior issues or escalating behavior issues and there is no one willing to adopt, foster or transfer that animal to a rescue group," she said.

If the kennels were not full, more time could be spent working with behavior modification, said Knicely.

"But if a dog has been here for 30 to 60 days and has escalating behavior [issues], and we have to open kennels and we have 12 dogs on vans waiting to come in, then it becomes the burden on staff to make a decision," she said.

Although the community has recently stepped up to ward off harsh decisions like this, Knicely said the "constant worry" of stray dogs coming into an already-full kennel feels like a "new normal."

NATIONAL ADOPT-A-SENIOR-PET MONTH: NINE-YEAR-OLD RETRIEVER IN CALIFORNIA NEEDS A FOREVER FAMILY

As these rates increase, animals like Coco and Macy that have been in CMPD's care for some time are still in the market for rescuing — and they’re in it together.

The pair was surrendered by an elderly owner last year, according to Knicely.

The owner was allegedly struggling with medical conditions that hindered the person's ability to care for the dogs.

Once the pups were in CMPD’s possession, the shelter attempted to house them in separate kennels.

But the girls refused to be separated.

"The girls clearly loved each other very much and were attached at the hip," Knicely told Fox News Digital.

LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX RESCUED FROM TEXAS AND NOW IN NEW YORK NEEDS A LOVING HOME

"Not to our surprise, the girls began crying and moaning."

After recognizing that the hollering was not about to let up, the pups were reunited into one kennel and the crying "immediately stopped."

"At this point, we knew these dogs were extremely bonded, and likely have spent most of their lives together with a single owner," she said.

"When we took Coco and Macy in, we were taking them away from everything they ever knew."

Today, Macy and Coco are shelter residents and staff favorites.

HURRICANE IAN VICTIM NEEDS NEW HOME: GERMAN SHEPHERD RETRIEVER IS UP FOR ADOPTION IN NEW JERSEY

They’re described as "extremely sweet, gentle, friendly, well-fed and well-loved."

"Tragically, due to their owner’s medical condition, they are now waiting for a new home," Knicely said.

But CMPD stressed that Macy and Coco’s case is not unique, as many strays experience similar situations in which their owners fall ill or encounter financial hardship.

"Regardless of how they end up here, they were all at one point someone’s loving, loyal pets," she said.

"If you haven’t thought about adopting from animal shelters, we kindly ask that you consider it. All they really want is a home to call their own."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

CMPD Animal Care & Control is currently participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelter event, which waives adoption fees through Dec. 11 with a financial donation made to support shelter programs.

Fee-waived adoptions will continue under a different promotion called Making Spirits Bright from Dec. 12 through the end of the year.

Interested in adopting Coco and Macy?

Find more information at animals.cmpd.org

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP