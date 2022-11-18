Expand / Collapse search
Striking black cat found underweight, dehydrated in Utah needs a new home

Five-year-old Dusk is available for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
A stunning black cat named Dusk is looking to be taken in by a caring family.

The five-year-old kitty is currently available for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dusk was originally rescued from West Valley City Animal Service in September 2017.

He was underweight and dehydrated — and had eye discharge when Best Friends took him in, according to the shelter.

Today, Dusk is described as a "sweet, spunky boy" who loves to have his head scratched.

Dusk, a cat in need of a forever home, shows off his striking yellow eyes.

Dusk, a cat in need of a forever home, shows off his striking yellow eyes. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Dusk can be nervous around people he doesn’t know — but tends to warm up and make new friends quickly, Best Friends of Salt Lake City said. 

He also prefers to be the only cat in the household.

A black cat named Dusk is up for adoption in Salt Lake City, Utah. He prefers to be the only feline in his household.

A black cat named Dusk is up for adoption in Salt Lake City, Utah. He prefers to be the only feline in his household. (Best Friends Animal Society)

"Take him home if you're in need of a wonderfully loyal companion!" Best Friends told Fox News Digital.

November marks National Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month — and Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle shared in a press release some of the reasons taking home a senior pet is a great option for people.

Best Friends Animal Society describes Dusk as "sweet" and "spunky."

Best Friends Animal Society describes Dusk as "sweet" and "spunky." (Best Friends Animal Society)

"Whether you’re looking for an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, there are plenty of older dogs and cats who would love to be your new best friend," she said.

She said these animals "tend to fit right into their surroundings like they’ve been with you forever." 

Senior pets are the most at-risk animals in shelters, despite being "tried and true companions" in need of a second chance, said Castle.

Dusk is up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Take him home if you're in need of a wonderfully loyal companion!" the Best Friends team told Fox News Digital. 

Dusk is up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Take him home if you're in need of a wonderfully loyal companion!" the Best Friends team told Fox News Digital.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

Interested in adopting Dusk?

Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org, or fill out an adoption survey and mention Dusk by name at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/BSLC/Cat.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.