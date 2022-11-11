National Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month: Nine-year-old retriever in California needs a forever family

A senior retriever mix is hoping to have a place he can call home — finally.

Nine-year-old Rex is available for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills, California.

Rex was pulled from a North Carolina shelter before he landed in Los Angeles.

GERMAN SHEPHERD UP FOR ADOPTION IN HAMPTONS AFTER HE WAS FOUND ‘EMACIATED AND AFRAID’

The dog was once adopted by a family in 2015 — but then was returned to a shelter in November 2021 when his family faced eviction.

Best Friends told Fox News Digital that despite that rejection, Rex was still "very loved" in this home.

Since then, Rex has been in the care of two foster families. He’s been "wonderful" in their homes, Best Friends said.

LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX RESCUED FROM TEXAS AND NOW IN NEW YORK NEEDS A LOVING HOME

Due to his age and kennel presentation, Best Friends said Rex isn’t always the first option for adoption.

"But he is an absolute love," the shelter said.

"He can play ball all day long and doesn’t act like a senior."

Though Rex doesn't typically get along with other dogs, he is "super sweet" around the people he knows.

HURRICANE IAN VICTIM NEEDS NEW HOME: GERMAN SHEPHERD RETRIEVER IS UP FOR ADOPTION IN NEW JERSEY

"Rex is calm and for the most part loves toys and treats," the group said.

With November marking National Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month, Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle shared in a press release some of the reasons that taking home a senior pet is a great option for people.

"Whether you’re looking for an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, there are plenty of older dogs and cats who would love to be your new best friend," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"They tend to fit right into their surroundings like they’ve been with you forever."

Senior pets are the most at-risk in shelters despite being "tried and true companions" in need of a second chance, said Castle.

The shelter explained that while puppies and kittens are cute, an older pet skips the unpredictable "destruction phase" and instead can be an animal that just wants to hang out.

Most senior pets were once in a home, Castle noted, so they usually have "great manners," too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Interested in adopting Rex?

Email adoptla@bestfriends.org to inquire.