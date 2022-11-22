Expand / Collapse search
One-year-old hound mix is looking for loving new home in New York: ‘Outgoing and playful’

Kit is available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
A fun-loving pup is looking for a new family to match his playful energy.

Kit, a one-year-old hound mix, is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Originally from Georgia, Kit was sent to ARF with the help of shelter partners at P.A.W.S. — as well as with support from the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare.

STRIKING BLACK CAT FOUND UNDERWEIGHT, DEHYDRATED IN UTAH NEEDS A NEW HOME

The Animal Rescue Fund described the 39-pound pup as "outgoing and playful" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This rambunctious pup loves his toys and chew toys are essential for him," the rescue said.

Kit, a hound mix, is up for adoption at Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in the Hamptons, New York. He's full of energy and "loves his toys," the rescue told Fox News Digital. 

Kit is currently "working hard" on basic obedience commands and is on the road to being house-trained, the rescue said.

Kit is looking for a fun family to bring him home and take care of him.

Kit is looking for a fun family to bring him home and take care of him. (Dee McMeekan/Dee is for Dogs)

"Kit is a good boy who needs patience and understanding," ARF said.

NATIONAL ADOPT-A-SENIOR-PET MONTH: NINE-YEAR-OLD RETRIEVER IN CALIFORNIA NEEDS A FOREVER FAMILY

The dog has a gorgeous, golden-colored coat and is described as "cat curious" and "dog friendly."

This one-year-old pup named Kit has a gorgeous, golden-colored coat. He is looking for his forever home and is awaiting adoption in New York. 

Interested in adopting Kit?

Apply for adoption — and learn more at arfhamptons.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.