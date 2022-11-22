One-year-old hound mix is looking for loving new home in New York: ‘Outgoing and playful’

A fun-loving pup is looking for a new family to match his playful energy.

Kit, a one-year-old hound mix, is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Originally from Georgia, Kit was sent to ARF with the help of shelter partners at P.A.W.S. — as well as with support from the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare.

The Animal Rescue Fund described the 39-pound pup as "outgoing and playful" in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This rambunctious pup loves his toys and chew toys are essential for him," the rescue said.

Kit is currently "working hard" on basic obedience commands and is on the road to being house-trained, the rescue said.

"Kit is a good boy who needs patience and understanding," ARF said.

The dog has a gorgeous, golden-colored coat and is described as "cat curious" and "dog friendly."

Interested in adopting Kit?

Apply for adoption — and learn more at arfhamptons.com.

