Crocs giving health care workers free shoes amid coronavirus outbreak with new campaign

The Crocs brand, makers of the polarizing lightweight clog often sported by restaurant staffers, hospital workers and rapper Post Malone, announced Thursday that they are providing free footwear to health-care workers helping to combat the coronavirus in the US.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The “A Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign invites doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers to choose a free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles. The offer, available while supplies last, can be redeemed through their website.

“Over the past week, we have spoken to health-care workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” says Crocs president and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rees adds that the company is ready to ship up to 10,000 pairs of clogs per day to assist those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” says Rees.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Crocs is one of several fashion brands who have committed their resources to outfitting hospitals workers and clinicians with more personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gowns.

Meanwhile, manufacturers across the country are converting their operations to produce more supplies for treating and preventing COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford, General Motors and Tesla have said they will focus efforts on producing more ventilators for respiratory patients, while alcohol brands including Anheuser-Busch and many regional distilleries are putting sanitizer products back into hands and hospitals.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.