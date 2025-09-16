Expand / Collapse search
Cracker Barrel scraps remodeling plans, plus frozen yogurt shop faces 'hate' after honoring Charlie Kirk

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Cracker Barrel's sign is replaced to include its "Old Timer" logo.

Workers take down the new Cracker Barrel sign and replace it with the "Old Timer" logo at the Smyrna, Tennessee, location. (Cracker Barrel)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

OLD BEGINNINGS: Cracker Barrel restaurants have begun returning to their Old Country Store aesthetic as the chain scraps its remodeling project.

'ANCIENT DISTURBANCE': Sewer workers discovered a 2,300-year-old tomb containing ceramic artifacts and showing signs of ancient looting.

'RECEIVING HATE': A frozen yogurt shop is facing death threats after placing memorial stickers honoring Charlie Kirk on its product cups.

frozen yogurt charlie kirk

Grooveberries frozen yogurt shop in Idaho faces death threats after placing memorial stickers honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on its cups. (Grooveberries)

