Cracker Barrel scraps remodeling plans, plus frozen yogurt shop faces 'hate' after honoring Charlie Kirk

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
OLD BEGINNINGS: Cracker Barrel restaurants have begun returning to their Old Country Store aesthetic as the chain scraps its remodeling project.
'ANCIENT DISTURBANCE': Sewer workers discovered a 2,300-year-old tomb containing ceramic artifacts and showing signs of ancient looting.
'RECEIVING HATE': A frozen yogurt shop is facing death threats after placing memorial stickers honoring Charlie Kirk on its product cups.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
FLASH DEALS – Start your health journey with significant discounts on at-home workout equipment, air purifiers and more. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion