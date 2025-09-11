Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Archaeology

Treasures in Italy, including 2,300-year-old tomb, unearthed during sewer installation

Burial site belonged to pre-Roman civilization and contained numerous ceramic objects in original placement

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Sewer workers in Italy recently uncovered a 2,300-year-old tomb that "showed signs of ancient disturbance," according to local officials.

The news was announced by the Brindisi and Lecce Superintendency for Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape in a Facebook post on Sept. 8.

In a translated version of the post, officials said the discovery was made in Manduria, a commune in Puglia. 

The tomb dates back to the 4th century B.C. and belonged to the Messapian civilization, a pre-Roman culture.

Officials said the burial "belonged to a small funerary complex, [and] is divided into two spaces."

Tomb uncovered by sewer workers

Sewer workers in southern Italy uncovered a 2,300-year-old Messapian tomb dating back to the 4th century B.C. (Soprintendenza archeologia belle arti e paesaggio Brindisi e Lecce via Facebook)

The entrance "shows traces of painted plaster in red with a horizontal raised white band running along the walls," per officials.

"This space yielded numerous ceramic objects in primary deposition, including vases, oil lamps, unguent jars and plates, all datable to the 4th century B.C.," the post read.

The burial chamber entrance also featured a two-panel door that was plastered red.

"Several [plaster] fragments were recovered," the statement added. "The chamber itself also preserves traces of painted plaster."

It went on, "On the southern side, four rectangular recesses have been identified at the base, likely intended as supports for a funerary bed."

"[A second tomb] was still sealed but found to be devoid of grave goods, evidently already looted."

Interestingly, archaeologists found that the site "show[ed] signs of ancient disturbance." It is believed that ancient looters perforated the walls to get into nearby burials.

"However, inside the fill of this second burial, a Roman coin was discovered — a Republican denarius, evidence of the area's continued use and [presence] during the Roman period."

Split image of tomb, coin

A Republican-era Roman denarius was uncovered inside one of the disturbed burials, evidence that the Messapian site remained active during the Roman period. (Soprintendenza archeologia belle arti e paesaggio Brindisi e Lecce via Facebook)

Officials are working on developing a 3D digital model of the tomb for "future accessibility through digital technologies," the statement added.

"[This excavation] has made it possible to add new elements to our understanding of the funerary practices of the Messapian center of Manduria during the Hellenistic age," officials concluded.

The latest discovery comes on the heels of several exciting tomb-related finds in Italy.

A stretch of the Messapian walls, 5th-3rd century BC, in the background the church of Sant'Antonio

Manduria is a historic commune in Italy. Seen here is the Archaeological Park of the Messapian Walls in Manduria. (DEA/M. Borchi via Getty Images)

This summer, three ancient "fairy houses" – which are actually burial chambers – were uncovered on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Around the same time, archaeologists uncovered an Etruscan tomb roughly 30 miles north of Rome – an unusual find that hadn't been looted.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

