Frozen yogurt joint 'receiving hate' and death threats following Charlie Kirk tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small business in Idaho is receiving backlash for paying tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Grooveberries Frozen Yogurt in Coeur d'Alene has been placing stickers with a photo of the conservative activist on its red cups, with "1993-2025" shown beneath his name.

Sarah and Chase Gibson, owners of Grooveberries and the parents of three children, told Fox News Digital they have received death threats for honoring Kirk’s legacy.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

"We have been receiving hate. Even someone saying we should be dead," said Sarah Gibson.

A main reason for the outpouring of community support they've received, she said, is likely due to the initial hate that came their way.

"I love how supportive our community is," said Sarah Gibson. "Their support for Charlie and what he stands for completely outshines the negativity."

Grooveberries has received direct emails to the shop and a slew of hateful reviews on Facebook.

As shared with Fox News Digital, one email said, "You guys are sick. … The man is dead, thank God for that, you guys should be dead for what you're doing, selling products [about] a piece of s--- person."

FROZEN YOGURT BUSINESS PAYS TRIBUTE TO 'MARTYR' CHARLIE KIRK AS PRODUCT FLIES 'OFF THE SHELVES'

"Better not make a black and white Charlie Kirk recipe," said another message, in part.

One Facebook review called the shop owners "White supremacists," telling other people not to give them their money.

"I don't like fascism mixed in my yogurt," posted one user.

Another person said, "Imagine using a fascist's death to increase prices to rip off other fascists. Guess I actually support that."

MEMPHIS BARBECUE JOINT IN 'RESILIENT CITY' HOPES FOR 'CONSTRUCTIVE' NATIONAL GUARD PRESENCE

The owners said they plan to reach out to Meta to see if the troubling comments can be removed.

"People need to know that this is how [those on] the Left choose to handle people they don’t agree with," said Gibson.

Gibson added that the backlash they've received has been a big reason their community has become even more emboldened to take a stand.

"Charlie Kirk died a martyr for his faith in Jesus Christ," she told Fox News Digital on Sunday. "He spoke the truth even when it was hard. He never backed down from his stance on spreading the truth with the goal of saving the lost."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sarah Gibson said Kirk's legacy needs to be honored and his messages continued.

"We refuse to allow his voice to go silent," she said. "The world as a whole needs us to continue carrying his message forward in his earthly absence."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Stephanie Hamill, a political commentator, told Fox News Digital the number of people celebrating Kirk's death has shaken her to her core.

"That’s why it was so refreshing to see even small gestures of kindness — like a tribute cup honoring Charlie Kirk’s life in my own community," she said. "When I stopped in for frozen yogurt with my family on Saturday night, I was pleasantly surprised to see those cups sitting on the counter."

She said Grooveberries is her favorite frozen yogurt shop.

"Regardless of where anyone stands on Charlie’s political views, he was a husband and a father," she said. "His life was taken from him in one of the most horrific and public ways imaginable, and honoring his memory should never be controversial."

The Gibsons opened Grooveberries in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic. They've written on their website that "their faith is the cornerstone of their lives and work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Gibson said she's already placed another "huge order" of Kirk stickers and wants to continue making the cups available for as long as consumers demand them.

The shop has been tracking all sales and plans to send funds to Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, for a "blueberry budget," referencing what Mrs. Kirk said in her public statement after her husband's assassination.