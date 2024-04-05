10 gifts high school grads will cherish

High school graduation is a significant rite of passage that cements your student's dedication, hard work and determination. If you want to show them how proud you are of their accomplishment, this list is for you. Here are 10 gifts your high school grad will cherish and make them smile for years:

This Let's Make Memories Personalized Keepsake Box is an excellent gift for your graduate. They can store special mementos from their school years, like diplomas, photos and other keepsakes. Plus, with their name or initials engraved on the box, it's a thoughtful and personal touch. This box is crafted of wood with a gray velvet lining.

Original price: $36.99

Personalize this wooden keepsake box with any name and one line of text. The box is made of beechwood with a veneer finish and features a hinged lid box that holds a 4 x 6 photo. It is the perfect box to fill their favorite memories from school with.

Jewelry is always a popular gift for graduations, but you can make it even more special by personalizing it. This Sterling Silver Two-Tone Graduation Heart Necklace features the phrase "Follow your Dreams" engraved along the bottom and space to personalize with a graduating year on the Rose Gold heart.

This Men's Congratulations Grad Name & Year Necklace in sterling silver is a great option for guys available at Kay Jewelers. The word "Congratulations" lines the top curve and a laurel wreath, diploma and cap decorate the center. You can personalize it with your graduate’s name and graduation year.

Fragrance can bring to life memories, so picking a perfume means your graduate will constantly be reminded of this special day whenever they wear it. Vilhelm Parfumerie's Poets of Berlin Eau de Parfum is a perfect option that captures perpetual creative movement embodied in a bold collision of blueberry, lemon, bamboo, green wild orris and Haitian vetiver.

Original price: $105

The Versace Eros for Men has a very vibrant and mint smell to it that is sure to get them noticed. This fragrance has notes of lemon zest and green apple, ambroxan (amber), geranium flower and vanilla. It is a strong fragrance that is great for evenings, special occasions and cooler weather.

Original price: $120

A sturdy backpack can help your graduate carry any load as they look toward the future. It is an excellent gift for someone headed to college or looking to travel. This Fjallraven Raven 28L backpack has a separate laptop compartment and a large main compartment with a zippered inside security pocket. It's perfect for school or for those short getaway trips.

This backpack from Everlane has a sleek design and some great functionality that your grad will love. The pack sports an exterior laptop pocket for easy TSA access, catch-all zip pockets for passports and tickets, interior slip pockets for magazines and notebooks, two water bottle holders, a handy magnetic closure and a pass-through strap that attaches to rolling luggage. This versatile backpack will look great on campus or is the perfect travel bag.

A beautiful watch is the perfect keepsake for a graduate entering adulthood. This Fossil Riley Women's Watch is crafted with crystals to add a touch of sparkle and sophistication to the wrist. Plus, you can get this Fossil watch customized with a complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store.

Original price: $130