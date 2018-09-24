Bridal bike shorts make debut at Milan Fashion Week
We’ve seen bridal jumpsuits and bridal PJs, but are we ready for bridal athleisure?
Belgian label A.F. Vandervorst seems to think so. At Milan Fashion Week, the design house showed a number of gym-ready wedding looks, nearly all of them featuring bike shorts.
The unforgiving spandex bottoms have enjoyed quite a ride lately — and not just to the altar. Kim Kardashian has been sighted on several occasions rocking Spanx-like Yeezy workout shorts with heels, and stars such as Bella Hadid have been snapped wearing bike shorts to splashy parties. Influential brand Off-White is selling luxe versions of the clingy garment for $400.
At the A.F. Vandervorst runway event, white, formal biker shorts were paired with everything from puff-sleeved, taffeta mini dresses (so ’80s) to suit jackets to satin-and-lace hoodies — something for every woman planning a Julia Roberts “Runaway Bride”-style getaway mid-ceremony.
