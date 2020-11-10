Boy, 6, starts a McDonald's drive-thru "chain reaction"

All it takes is one act to start a chain reaction.

Every so often, people in drive-thru lanes will randomly pay for the order placed by the car behind theirs, hoping to "pay it forward" and perhaps inspire others to do good deeds themselves. Typically, these generous acts are performed by grown-ups (since they involves driving and using money), but that’s not always the case.

Blake Durham, a 6-year-old boy from Stockton-on-Tees in England, decided to pay for the car behind him while at a McDonald’s drive-thru, The Sun reports. The young man was able to pull off the act of kindness with a little help from his mom.

Fortunately, Durham’s kindness was contagious.

“We had to wait in a bay for our food and when we did, the lady came out and told me everyone was now paying for the car behind, and they are so happy and smiling,” his mother, Amy, told The Sun. "Just think, that chain reaction was caused by my little 6-year-old’s gorgeous heart.

"It costs barely anything to be kind, we are so happy we have spread some positivity.”

