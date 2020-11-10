Taco Bell fans hold tiny protest over removal of potatoes from menu: 'Taco Bell hates vegans'

Every cause has someone willing to fight for it, even if it's only a few people.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced several changes to its menu, which included removing several popular items. As all of the potato-based items were removed from the menu, apparently now some vegans don’t feel as welcome to eat unhealthy fast-food as they used to.

A TikTok user from San Diego named Devin Blackburn posted a video to his account that shows at least two men protesting outside a Taco Bell. One of the participants can be seen holding a sign that says “Taco Bell hates vegans.”

Blackburn, still in his car, calls out in support of the protesters, sparking a brief conversation, during which one of the protesters makes the random statement that every time he goes to the chain, he spends “$12.”

“Dude, I’m vegan,” Blackburn says, “I can’t eat there anymore.”

The protester responds, “My sister’s vegan. She’s pissed about the potatoes, bro.”

“I’m pissed about the potatoes,” Blackburn calls back.

The TikTok post is captioned, “finally some peaceful protesters trying to strike real change in the community.” Since being posted, it has been viewed over 771,000 times. Taco Bell still provides vegan options on its menu, however, so it appears that the issue is mostly related to potatoes.

The video drew a variety of responses across multiple platforms. On Twitter, one user summed up the responses by writing, "Vegans protesting the Taco Bell menu is the penultimate example of first world problems."

In July, a spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed to Fox News that the fast-food chain was simplifying the menu in an effort to make ordering “faster, safer and easier” for workers and customers. The changes were implemented due to the company shifting priorities to digital and drive-thru orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following items were removed from the menu: the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips and Dips and lastly, the Mini Skillet Bowl from the breakfast menu.