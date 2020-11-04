Couple celebrates wedding at McDonald's after coronavirus derails plans

If only Ronald McDonald could have served as ring bearer.

A couple in Scotland recently celebrated their marriage with a reception at McDonald's, after the coronavirus pandemic derailed their traditional plans.

Melissa Russell and Shannon McKenna recently got hitched at Chatelherault Country House, and threw a small dinner at Mickey D’s in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, afterwards, South West News Service (SWNS) reports. COVID-19 restrictions complicated the long time couple's hopes of marrying in a tent in their garden, and alternative reservations for a hotel for the nuptials were canceled by the venue shortly after the arrangements were made.

Eager to wed as Russell's father is ill, the brides said "I do" at the estate on Halloween and celebrated with a multi-course meal at the restaurant where Russell works afterwards.

The newlyweds and their 18 guests were served Mozzarella Dippers or Chicken Selects for starters, their choice of any menu item for the main course, followed by ice cream sundaes in crystal glasses, or apple pie and ice cream, for dessert.

"It was an absolutely fabulous day," Russell recalled, praising her boss Kate Walker for letting them host the reception at the Golden Arches. "Kate is such a lovely, helpful person and she went above and beyond, she did so many things we didn't expect.”

"I think the guests were more excited about having a sit-down meal at McDonald's," the bride joked.

“My colleagues treated me like a princess, they waited on us hand and foot,” she gushed. “It was the best McDonald's I have ever had.”

Her father Charlie Russell, 55, was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, which was very important to the couple on their big day. In other time-honored traditions, the brides also shared an "informal" first dance and fed each other french fries after tying the knot, SWNS reports.

The couple made many of the decorations by hand, and were thrilled about how it all turned out.

"It was so out there and different, I really did appreciate everything about it,” McKenna said of their Halloween wedding.

"It was a day we will never forget,” Russell agreed. "It took for us to get through a pandemic to think 'What are we waiting for?'”