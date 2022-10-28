Black domestic shorthair cat looking to be adopted in time for Halloween, National Cat Day

A black cat is looking for a forever home just in time for the spooky season.

Shane, a domestic shorthair, is available for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in New York City.

The nine-year-old kitty was first rescued by Ulster County SPCA in upstate New York before being taken in by Best Friends.

Shane is a "shy boy" who needs a little time to get used to new people and places, according to the animal shelter.

The super-cute cat spends most of his time napping and exploring — but also really enjoys birdwatching, according to the shelter.

"The quickest way to his heart is through treats," Best Friends said in a statement.

"So, with a little patience and Churu snacks, Shane can be your new gentle friend," the group said.

As cat lovers celebrate National Cat Day on Oct. 29, Best Friends Animal Society stressed in a press release that thousands of cats and kittens across the country are awaiting adoption and forever homes.

Cat expert Samantha Bell weighed in, too, saying that now is an ideal time to adopt a cat, since many shelters are in an "overcapacity crisis."

"Sadly, cats are killed at shelters at twice the rate of dogs," she said.

"Right now, there are lots of awesome homeless cats across the country at risk who really need your help."

Adopting a cat can be beneficial for both parties, according to Bell.

Cats keep their humans healthy: The sense of companionship that pets bring has been known to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lessen anxiety.

Bell pointed out that cats, compared to other animals, make low-maintenance pets. They're easy to leave home alone and can be kept busy with enrichment toys and food puzzles.

"If you’re worried about a lonely kitty when you’re away, consider adopting two cats or kittens, so they’ll always have a feline friend to keep them company," she said.

The expert added that adopting an adult cat also has its advantages, as owners get to surpass the "wacky, naughty" kitten stage and, instead, take in a cat that's already established its personality.

"Ask any cat lover and they’ll tell you: Cats are amazing companions that add so much joy to your life," she said.

Interested in adopting Shane?

Visit Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 307 W. Broadway to meet him yourself — or email the group at contactnyc@bestfriends.org.

For cat lovers who aren’t ready to adopt, Bell and Best Friends suggest looking into fostering cats and kittens.

"Shelters provide the food, supplies and medical care, while you provide a home and love," Bell said.

"It’s a great way to make a huge impact [on] your local shelter by freeing up staffing and space resources."

