Domestic shorthair cat rescued from Kuwait is up for adoption in Virginia: ‘Best companion ever’

One adorable cat has traveled a very long way to find his forever home.

Chaz, an all-white domestic shorthair cat, is currently up for adoption at King Street Cats in Alexandria, Virginia, after he was rescued in Kuwait.

As a small kitten, Chaz was picked on by other cats — as discovered by a caretaker.

Chaz was brought to King Street Cats after spending a year with a rescuer — and was declared to be positive for FIV — feline immunodeficiency virus.

(HIV infects only humans, while FIV infects only cats. But not all cats with FIV become clinically ill.)

Now, Chaz is two-and-a-half years old and needs a home.

He's a big, talkative boy with "lots of stories to tell," staff at King Street Cats told Fox News Digital.

The 18-pound cat loves to be petted, is curious about the world around him and loves to sleep with his humans, the staff also reported.

He does not enjoy being left alone, so a home where he can get lots of attention is best for him.

The rescue facility also suggested a home with an adult-only environment or with older children, since Chaz’s manners "aren’t always the best."

Chaz must be the only cat in the house, yet he will get along with an easygoing small dog.

"We know he would be the best companion ever if someone would just give him a chance," King Street Cats told Fox News Digital.

Interested in adopting Chaz?

Visit kingstreetcats.org to complete an adoption application.

