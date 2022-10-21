Hurricane Ian pushed this ‘Snow White’ dog from Florida to New Jersey — now she needs a home

A sweet Staffordshire bull terrier is looking for a new home after she was transferred out of harm's way amid the damage done by Hurricane Ian.

The one-and-a-half-year-old pup named Snow White is currently available for adoption at Liberty Humane Society (LHS) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

She's quite distinctive looking, too: She's all white, with faint black spots.

Snow White and 89 other cats and dogs were airlifted out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 2, 2022 — all part of a mission headed up by Greater Good Charities.

The airlift operation freed up space for many other pets that were displaced during the hurricane — and sent the first group of pets to shelters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The bull terrier named Snow White was originally placed at a humane society in Broward County, Florida, an LHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Now situated at a shelter in Jersey City, Snow White still thinks she’s a puppy and has "endless energy," according to her new shelter.

"Her adorably freckled body is 39 lbs. of muscle and love," LHS said.

"She is a sweet girl who has been social with other dogs," the shelter also said.

Snow White is highly treat-motivated — which will set up her new family for training success as she continues to learn good manners and impulse control.

The pup has been spayed, vaccinated and heartworm-tested — and is also microchipped.

"She is ready for a loving new home," LHS said.

Staffordshire bull terriers are known for being agile and courageous, according to the American Kennel Club — and their breeding over time has turned the once-brawling dog into a lovable companion.

The rock-solid breed, nicknamed "Staffie," is said to be great with young children and affectionate with family.

Anyone interested in adopting Snow White can complete an adoption application online at libertyhumane.org/dogs.

An adoption counselor will be available to answer all questions, the shelter reports.

