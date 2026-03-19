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Fox News Digital's News Quiz: March 20, 2026

This week’s News Quiz highlights a Senate vote on Trump’s DHS nominee and a hockey player’s championship after a tragedy

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring a Department of Homeland Security nomination vote in a Senate committee and a teen athlete's inspiring championship victory.

Looking for another challenge?

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith ruled out a White House bid and discussed GOP support, while Iranian women's soccer players gained asylum in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of tipping turmoil, burger buzz and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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