Adorable buff tabby cat in need of adoption in Utah: ‘Such a sweet girl’

Annie, a three-year-old tabby at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, needs a forever family

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
One seriously cute kitty is in need of a new family.

Annie, a female buff tabby cat, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.

The three-year-old cat was taken to Falls Humane Society in Idaho in May after someone found her on the side of the road.

When Annie first reached Best Friends, she was a mom of four kittens. 

All four kittens have been adopted since.

Annie, a three-year-old buff tabby cat, lounges on her bed.

Annie, a three-year-old buff tabby cat, lounges on her bed. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Now, Annie is looking for a home to call her own.

"Annie is such a sweet girl," Best Friends Animal Society staff told Fox News Digital. 

"She starts making biscuits as soon as you walk into the room!"

Annie is also talkative and loves to play, sometimes even participating in a game of fetch.

Annie, this beautiful buff tabby cat, is available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. 

Annie, this beautiful buff tabby cat, is available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

The light-colored tabby loves being around people but is also just fine with hanging out by herself.

The animal rescue group said that with time, patience and proper introductions, Annie will be able to coexist with other pets.

Annie was rescued after she was found on the side of the road in Idaho. But she needs a forever home. 

Annie was rescued after she was found on the side of the road in Idaho. But she needs a forever home.  (Best Friends Animal Society)

Buff tabbies are named for their diluted orange or tan fur, but tabby cats alike are known for being friendly, adventurous and independent, according to The Spruce Pets.

Interested in adopting Annie? Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and fill out the adoption survey to connect with the Best Friends adoption team.

Or, for more information, visit utah.bestfriends.org.

