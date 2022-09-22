Adorable buff tabby cat in need of adoption in Utah: ‘Such a sweet girl’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One seriously cute kitty is in need of a new family.

Annie, a female buff tabby cat, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.

The three-year-old cat was taken to Falls Humane Society in Idaho in May after someone found her on the side of the road.

When Annie first reached Best Friends, she was a mom of four kittens.

All four kittens have been adopted since.

Now, Annie is looking for a home to call her own.

"Annie is such a sweet girl," Best Friends Animal Society staff told Fox News Digital.

"She starts making biscuits as soon as you walk into the room!"

Annie is also talkative and loves to play, sometimes even participating in a game of fetch.

The light-colored tabby loves being around people but is also just fine with hanging out by herself.

The animal rescue group said that with time, patience and proper introductions, Annie will be able to coexist with other pets.

Buff tabbies are named for their diluted orange or tan fur, but tabby cats alike are known for being friendly, adventurous and independent, according to The Spruce Pets.

Interested in adopting Annie? Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and fill out the adoption survey to connect with the Best Friends adoption team.

Or, for more information, visit utah.bestfriends.org.