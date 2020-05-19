Average American has gained several pounds during self-isolation, study finds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

All of those baked goods had to go somewhere.

A recent survey of fitness-focused Americans has pretty much confirmed that, yes, we’re all packing on a few pounds during our extended coronavirus quarantines, thanks in part to our increased alcohol and bread consumption.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of nutrition supplement company Naked Nutrition, reportedly polled 2,000 Americans on their current exercise and diet habits, ultimately determining that the average American gained about five pounds, according to British news agency South West News Service, who reported on the findings Monday.

The biggest contributing factors, according to the report, include the increased consumption of both alcohol (nearly “two-thirds” were partaking, according to SWNS) and carbohydrate-laden foods like baked goods and pastas.

Additionally, 65 percent of those polled admitted to taking a break from their exercise regimens. (It should be noted that all 2,000 survey participants claimed they had been regularly exercising pre-pandemic.)

“The COVID-19 has been a stressful time for many, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle can support a person's overall health and should remain a priority," said Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian and nutritionist quoted by SWNS. "This data highlights the importance of finding simple solutions for people to be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle while in isolation.”

To that end, nearly two-thirds of the respondents claimed they were experimenting with at-home exercise, and just over half had ordered some type of exercise equipment (mostly weights or yoga mats) to aid in these endeavors.

Unfortunately, it seems those efforts might come a little too late, as the average respondent expects it’ll be about 8 weeks before they return to their pre-pandemic body.

Now, only time will tell if they — and we, too — can resist the siren song of cereal pancakes and peanut-butter breads that continue to permeate our social-media feeds.

Blast you, cereal pancakes! So tiny and delicious!