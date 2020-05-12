Bread-making fail leaves Facebook users in hysterics

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Something like this would never happen with take out.

Cooking isn’t always as easy as it looks and sometimes even the most basic cooking techniques can result in a big mess when performed the wrong way.

A woman’s attempt at filming a baking tutorial video for Facebook recently went viral, but likely not for the reason that the cook was hoping for. The footage shows a woman showing how to bake bread and is captioned, “the new way to make bread.”

As the unnamed cook prepares the dough, she begins to sprinkle it and her hands with flour and prepares to use a roller to flatten it out. Unfortunately, she apparently didn’t look before rolling. Her rolling board appears to be a little too close to the edge and when she starts rolling the dough, she pulls the board off the edge of the counter.

This causes the board to flip forward, throwing the bowl of flour toward her face.

Since being posted last week, the video has been viewed 8.9 million times and has been shared over 520,000 times.

Bread has apparently become a popular item for people looking to build their cooking skills during lockdown. People have even started baking bread in the shape of a frog, resulting in a new viral trend on Tik Tok.

Social media users have been sharing their successes (and failures) for the froggy bread creations. Based on the posts, it appears that people are simply shaping bread dough in the shape of a frog and hoping that it cooks properly and maintains its form.