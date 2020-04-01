Coronavirus lockdown: People are buying tons of alcohol

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottoms up, while we’re all locked down.

The global coronavirus pandemic is reportedly driving millions of Americans to bend an elbow amid a future of uncertainties through the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21, according to Nielsen data.

BUSCH TO GIVE '3 MONTHS' OF BEER TO PEOPLE THAT ADOPT OR FOSTER A DOG DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

As for drinks of choice, spirits like tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails were the clear front-runners, with sales leaping 75 percent in comparison with the same period last year. Beer sales were up 42 percent, while wine sales rose 66 percent.

The market research firm also reported that online alcohol sales were up a whopping 243 percent, far outpacing in-store sales.

However, Nielsen vice president Danelle Kosmal suspects that the incredible spike in growth rates may prove to be a peak, as Americans stocked up their liquor cabinet before state stay-at-home orders took effect.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Data for the week ending on March 28 may prove to be a more accurate representation of demand moving forward, Kosmal said.

With that inspiration, here are five different ways to prepare a "quarantini," the quarantine-inspired cocktail of the moment.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.