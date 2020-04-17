Twitter users share baking fails during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Unlike flour, there is no shortage of baking fails during quarantine.

Baking, seemingly everyone's favorite quarantine pastime, has set social media on fire with beautiful breads, cookies and… other breads.

Let’s face it, it’s mostly bread.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, with its rise in popularity, there are inevitably bound to be some baking blunders. And now, those failed kitchen experiments are getting their time in the spotlight.

The trend seemingly kicked off when writer Hend Amry shared a photo of the “world’s most failed banana bread attempt," tagging the photo with a hashtag reading #myshame.

'TOP CHEF' STAR TOM COLICCHIO SHARES 4-INGREDIENT PASTA SAUCE RECIPE

With an alleged texture similar to “wet play dough, but banana flavored and inexplicably sour,” the bread looks “better than it tastes,” she claimed on Twitter.

Amry’s fails were met with horror, mocking — and a profound solidarity among other bakers and their similarly botched baking attempts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Maybe before jumping into banana bread, start with something more simple — like this two-ingredient bread recipe.