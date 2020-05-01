'Cereal pancakes' are the newest viral TikTok cooking trend

TikTok is starting its day with a nice big bowl of pancakes.

The newest viral trend popping up on the popular video-sharing platform is a tiny culinary creation called "cereal pancakes."

The extraordinarily inventive trend begins with typical pancake batter. However — and here's the trick — instead of pouring a plate-size amount on the griddle, you actually just pour out nickel- or quarter-sized amounts (approximately). For better results, some TikTok users utilize a piping bag or squeeze bottle, according to their video tutorials.

The cute pancake bites are then flipped into a bowl, where they are topped — again, just like normal pancakes — with butter and syrup, before being eaten. For a true cereal experience, those consuming a bowl of "cereal pancakes" would eat the dish with a spoon.

This incredible feat of culinary innovation has taken off across TikTok, which is popular with the mostly Gen-Z audience. The hashtags #cerealpancakes and #pancakecereal are both trending on video-sharing platform, with millions of views across videos tagged with either.

The tiny breakfast staple makeover is just one of the many ways people are spicing up their kitchen routines, along with the whipped strawberry milk trend, the whipped coffee trend and White Claw slushy trend — the latter of which is reserved for the 21-and-older crew, of course.