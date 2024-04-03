5 tips for ramping up your skin care routine this spring from a beauty expert

Now that spring has sprung, scores of people are looking forward to warmer weather, spending time outdoors — and getting through their spring-cleaning to-do list.

When it comes to personal self-care, plus health and wellness routines, Jillian Osborne, certified beauty expert and founder of Luvly, a face yoga app, shared with Fox News Digital five ways to also spring-clean your skin care routine this year.

With health and wellness trends taking center stage, Osborne shared her five top tips for people who might be looking to ramp up their wellness routine ahead of the summer months.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR HOME WITH THESE 10 SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, resident told Fox News Digital that her No. 1 tip is to simply deep clean your skin care drawer.

Read on for more insights.

5 smart skin care tips this spring

1. Deep-clean the skin care drawer

It’s time to push the winter skin care items, such as thicker moisturizers and other products, to the back of the cabinet, said Osborne.

TEXAS FITNESS COACH SHARES 3 WAYS TO ‘SPRING CLEAN’ YOUR WELLNESS ROUTINE: ‘GIVE YOURSELF GRACE'

She recommended checking any leftover lighter-textured products from last year and making sure they haven’t expired.

Additionally, she said to keep an eye out for ingredients like retinol and vitamin C that can lose effectiveness over time.

Osborne said the changing of the season is also a great time to clean all those makeup brushes.

2. Detoxify your lymphatic system

The beauty expert said it’s important to work on detoxifying your lymphatic system as the weather continues to change.

10 HEALTHY HABITS TO PRACTICE EVERY DAY THAT TAKE LESS THAN 10 MINUTES EACH

Along with drinking plenty of water and exercising regularly, Osborne recommended implementing lymphatic massage techniques into your routine.

"It’s as simple as lightly tapping or brushing along the lymph nodes in your neck and jawline, which stimulates lymphatic flow and helps your body to move toxins along," she said.

Osborne added that this can help reduce facial puffiness and will help your skin feel rejuvenated — and there are even specific dry brushes that can be used on the face.

"If you want your skin to thrive, you need to help your mind feel good first."

For that process, she recommends applying light pressure while avoiding areas that might be suffering from irritation and broken skin.

3. Try cold-water therapy

The cold-plunge trend has taken off on social media in recent months — and Osborne said it might be worth a try.

15 SIMPLE MORNING HABITS THAT LEAD TO PRODUCTIVE DAYS

"As well as aiding your skin, cold water therapy can also alleviate muscle soreness by reducing inflammation, helping you to recover after an intense workout," she said.

She noted that the shock to the system can also be good for the mind, too.

She continued, "A cold splash can wake your body’s natural stress response into action, increasing alertness and mental clarity."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Osborne said if access to a cold, ice bath isn’t available, she said simply turning the shower to a cold temperature for 10–15 seconds can be beneficial to the system.

As always, check with a doctor first for advice based on your own specific health care status, as the cold-water plunge or therapy may not be for everyone.

4. Eat antioxidant-rich foods

It's not only what you put on your face that matters, of course, it's what you eat as well that can affect your skin — especially during the changing of the seasons.

"Alongside topical skin care, eating a diet rich in antioxidants can work wonders on your complexion," she said.

Osborne recommended incorporating antioxidant-rich foods such as fruit, specifically berries, leafy greens and nuts, into your diet.

"You don’t just need to carefully consider the ingredients you put on your skin, but also the ingredients you put into your body."

5. Practice stress-relieving techniques

Stress can be a trigger for breakouts and dullness, so Osborne recommended trying to relieve stress in this new season in order to help your skin glow.

"If you want your skin to thrive, you need to help your mind feel good first," she said.

She continued, "No daily skin care routine is complete without a few stress-busting exercises, such as meditation, yoga and deep breathing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osborne said the process of relieving stress can support your skin and its healing process to "get you glowing again in no time."